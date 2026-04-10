Tyson Fury outweighs Arslanbek Makhmudov ahead of comeback

Tyson Fury explains his decision to come out of retirement again to face Arslanbek Makhmudov after more than a year out of the ring. (1:15)

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LONDON -- Tyson Fury weighed in heavier than Russian opponent Arslanbek Makhmudov on Friday ahead of a comeback 16 months in the making.

Fury weighed in 267.9 pounds while Makhmudov was 264.9 pounds.

It's a dramatic drop in weight for Fury, (34-2-1, 24 KOs) who was a career heavy 281 pounds in his last fight against Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.

Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) typically weighs in between 260-265 pounds. He was 261 pounds for his victory against British heavyweight Dave Allen last October.

"I was undefeated for 17 years; it's a long time. I took it for granted [thinking] 'it didn't mean much, it's just a boxing fight,'" Fury told Netflix.

"I go and get two losses in a row ... I'm not the hunted anymore, I'm the hunter. It feels great, it takes me back to like 2015 when I was fighting [Wladimir] Klitschko."

Tyson Fury outweighed Arslanbek Makhmudov. Getty

Both Conor Benn and Regis Prograis made weight for their 150lb catchweight bout in the co-main event.

Benn (24-1, 14 KOs) is coming down from two fights against Chris Eubank Jr. at the 160 pound middleweight limit last year. The Brit weighed in at 149.5 pounds on Friday.

Benn said he had no issues making the weigh.

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"I did it, that was just me being disciplined," Benn told Netflix.

"Running 10 [kilometres] every day. I was able to take this opportunity on 6-7 week notice when most fighters would have had to pass up on it because they've been living lavish ... Not training and living the good life.

"I stayed in the gym after the Eubank win."

Prograis (30-3, 24 KOs), a former junior welterweight champion, has only once weighed above 150 pounds in his career back in 2013 and came in at 148.1pounds.

American Prograis told reporters this week he thinks the weight will be physically tougher on Benn, who has dropped 10lbs for the fight.

"It's definitely tougher for him. I'm eating good ... I fought at 140 pounds my whole career," Prograis said about the weight agreement.

"So to add 10 pounds is big, it's a massive difference. I feel real good right now, I have energy."