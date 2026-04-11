Brandon Adams collapses before weigh-in; Agyarko fight canceled

Junior middleweight Brandon Adams withdrew from Saturday's fight with Caoimhin Agyarko after collapsing in his Las Vegas hotel room and being hospitalized Friday morning before his scheduled weigh-in.

Adams is in stable condition and is on IV fluids, a representative from his team told ESPN.

The fight, which was set to take place at The Cosmopolitan, was cancelled, and the new main event for the DMG Boxing "Night of Champions" show on PPV.com will feature a women's bantamweight bout between Chantel Navarro and Perla Lomeli.

Adams' team said in a prepared statement that he experienced chest pain before he collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital and will be kept overnight for observation.

"[Adams] is absolutely crushed for not being able to participate in this fight," the team said in its statement. "He gave everything he had in this camp and was looking forward to being at the doorstep of a world title opportunity. His heart goes out to his opponent Agyarko who travelled overseas to compete and is looking forward to making this fight happen immediately following his recovery."

Adams (26-4, 16 KOs) was coming off a unanimous decision over Serhii Bohachuk in September on the undercard of Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Adams is ranked as ESPN's eighth-ranked junior middleweight.