Richard Riakporhe, Justis Huni eye statement wins on Tyson Fury undercard

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The Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov undercard boasts three intriguing fights with Conor Benn vs. Regis Prograis forming the co-main event.

There are also two heavyweight contests to kick off the main card [Netflix, 7 p.m. U.K, 2 p.m. ET in U.S].

Frazer Clarke faces Australian Justis Huni, who is coming off strong performance in his defeat to Fabio Wardley in June.

Following that, Jeamie 'TKV' Tshikeva will defend his British heavyweight title against former cruiserweight world title challenger Richard Riakporhe.

Huni: Everyone knows my name now

Huni (R) faces a big challenge in taking on Frazer Clarke. Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Huni (12-1, 7 KOs) may have become the latest victim of a Wardley stoppage in his last fight, but the Australian's stock rose as he produced a strong boxing performance.

Huni was ahead on the judges scorecards and on course for a famous upset before Wardley caught him with a right hand.

Now, the 27-year-old is back on the big stage and wants to prove his level once again.

"Just to be in this environment with big fighters, big names, that's what I want for myself," Huni told reporters this week.

"That's what I want for my career. You can have so many small fights in Australia and be not known. I had that one fight against Fabio and I came back over here and I feel like everyone knows my name now."

Huni says he only takes positives from the experience after being called up as a late replacement against Wardley, insisting he's shown the level he can operate at and doesn't intend to take a backwards step against Clarke.

"I almost got through the whole fight and potentially could have won it," Huni says.

"And he's now a world champion. I could have been in that position. So yeah, it's just positive things. I think even Fabio ... He said my name at one of his press conferences and he said [Huni] beats 90% of the heavyweights out there right now.

"I'm just happy to be back over here fighting on a big stage again."

Riakporhe: "I'm what the heavyweight division needs"

Riakporhe won by knockout at Tottenham in November. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Richard Riakporhe can profess to be the whole package. With just one defeat at cruiserweight to then-world champion Chris Billam-Smith, Riakporhe believes he's now finally finding his feet at heavyweight. He's also a male model on the side and has worked with Adidas and Burberry.

The 36-year-old can win the British heavyweight title with a win over Jeamie "TKV" Tshikeva on Saturday and intends to use the opportunity to make his mark.

"I feel like there's something missing from the heavyweight division," Riakporhe said this week. "It has to do with aesthetics. It has to do with characters, personalities. And I think people want to see more ... I wouldn't say smaller guys, but more athletic heavyweights.

"They're saying: 'Yeah, this is a world champion, but you don't see no abs.' And the casual fans are looking thinking, this doesn't even make no sense.

"Now we got an adonis in myself that looks the part, and he can fight. This is what they need. They need me."

He may have the look, but Riakoprhe knows he has to deliver what fans want more than anything else: stylish wins and knockouts.

"I can knock at anybody. I do possess there's that type of power, man. It's freakish. And I didn't really understand it. People used to say, "Richard's got a big shot. He's got a big right hand." I say, "Yeah."

"I'm watching back the highlight reels. I'm like: 'That looks scary. That actually looks scary.' And that's why I always pray for my opponents."