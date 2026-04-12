Conor Benn calls out Ryan Garcia after Regis Prograis win

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LONDON -- Conor Benn has called out Ryan Garcia for a shot at the WBC welterweight title in September.

Benn (25-1, 14 KOs) beat Regis Prograis in a comprehensive victory on Saturday, fighting at 150 pounds as he won 98-92 on all three judges' scorecards.

The fight was the Brit's first under the Zuffa Boxing banner having left long-term promoter Eddie Hearn in controversial fashion in February.

Conor Benn won his second-straight fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

After two fights against Chris Eubank Jr. at middleweight last year, Benn has made it clear he wants to move back down to 147 pounds and fight for the WBC belt that his father, Nigel Benn, won at super middleweight in the 1990s.

"Garcia, I want my belt. I want my belt. Keep my belt warm. September, let's go," Benn said in a video on social media.

"Great fight, tough, durable, experience. We had to weather some storms but we're good. Thank God. First fight back at 150 pounds in three years. Now I'm ready to move down to 147 pounds and get Ryan Garcia.

Garcia, who won the title with a win over Mario Barrios in February, responded by saying: "I'm down. Garcia vs. Benn. Let's do it."

The fight would be a massive occasion in both the U.S. and the U.K. with two of boxing's biggest and most controversial stars going head-to-head.

Benn has said he is now a free agent after signing a one-fight deal with Zuffa, which has widely reported to be worth upwards of $10 million.

However, he did concede Zuffa were in the "driver's seat" to re-sign him.