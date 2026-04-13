Chris Billam-Smith, former world champion, joins Zuffa Boxing

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Chris Billam-Smith has joined Zuffa Boxing. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Former cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith has become the latest star to sign with Zuffa Boxing.

Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) who fights out of Bournemouth in England, has signed a multi-fight deal with Dana White's promotion.

The 35-year-old held the WBO cruiserweight title between May 2023 and November 2024 when he lost the belt to Gilberto Ramirez.

"I'm really excited by this opportunity to work with Zuffa and Sky Sports," Billam-Smith said.

"When two powerhouses in the world of entertainment come together like this, you know it will be a success, and you want to be a part of that. This move is about proving I am the best in the world. I can't wait to get back in the ring, headlining shows."

Sky Sports will broadcast Zuffa events in the U.K. and Ireland.

Billam-Smith returned to the ring after his defeat to Ramirez with a points win over Brandon Glanton in April last year but has not fought since. He was previously signed with Ben Shalom's Boxxer.

The Brit has been floated as a potential opponent to Viddal Riley later in the year.

Riley beat Mateusz Masternak earlier this month on the Deontay Wilder vs. Derek Chisora undercard in an IBF world title eliminator.

Billam-Smith is ranked No. 3 with the IBF, whose belt is vacant after they stripped Australian Jai Opetaia, who is also signed with Zuffa Boxing.

The IBF belt was taken off Opetaia last month after he beat Glanton for the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight championship.