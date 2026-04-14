Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

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Fabio Wardley (L) will fight Daniel Dubois on May 9. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fabio Wardley will put his WBO heavyweight title on the line against British rival Daniel Dubois on May 9 in Manchester.

The fight -- billed as 'Don't Blink' -- is expected to be an exciting clash with 40 knockouts between the two.

Dubois showed his power with a devastating Round 5 win over Anthony Joshua in September 2024 while Wardley has stopped all but one of his opponents.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois?

Fabio Wardley will face Daniel Dubois on May 9 in Manchester, England. The fight will be held at the Co-op Live arena.

How to watch Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois

The whole card will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN will be required to access the broadcast.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

ESPN will also have live updates of the event and all the latest news from fight week.

Ring-walk time for Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois

The main-event fight doesn't have an official start time, but ring-walks are expected to be around 10 p.m. BST.

The undercard is due to start at approximately 5 p.m. BST.

What is at stake?

Wardley will defend his WBO title for the first time. The 31-year-old secured the WBO interim title with a Round 11 stoppage over Joseph Parker in October.

In November, Oleksandr Usyk vacated the belt with Wardley promoted to full champion.

Dubois is looking to get a title back at the first time of asking after his defeat to Usyk in July last year.

The 28-year-old was knocked out by Usyk at Wembley Stadium and lost his IBF belt but can become world champion in his first fight back should he beat Wardley in Manchester.

Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois undercard