Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

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Oleksandr Usk will face kickboxer Rico Verhoeven in a 12-round heavyweight title fight. Getty

In what promises to be one of the highlights of the year, for the event if not the actual headline fight, Oleksandr Usyk will face Rico Verhoeven at the Pyramids of Giza on May 23.

One of the world's most iconic landmarks will host the heavyweight battle with a stacked undercard that includes three title fights.

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Here is everything you need to know ahead of the fight.

When is Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven?

Oleksandr Usyk will fight Rico Verhoeven on Saturday, May 23. The fight will be held at the Giza Necropolis, in front of the ancient Pyramids of Giza, just outside Cairo in Egypt.

Who is Rico Verhoeven?

Rico Verhoeven is a Dutch kickboxing great who held the GLORY heavyweight title for over a decade, unbeaten since 2015. He trains under Peter Fury, uncle of Tyson.

Verhoeven is a towering 6ft 5in, 270 pound fighter who has dominated his discipline for years. He has also dabbled in the movie business, with appearances in several action films and has worked most recently on Roadhouse II.

How to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven in the UK

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view in the U.K.

ESPN will also have live updates of the event and all the latest news from fight week.

Ring-walk time for Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven

Ring-walk times have not been announced. However, the main card is expected to start around 5 p.m. BST. Cairo is one hour ahead of BST.

What is at stake?

Usyk will put his WBC heavyweight title on the line, giving Verhoeven the chance to become a heavyweight world champion. While Usyk is still unified heavyweight champion, also holding the WBA and IBF straps, these will not be contested on May 23.

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven undercard