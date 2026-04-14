Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Suarez: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

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Ben Whittaker is back in action on Saturday. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Ben Whittaker returns to the ring against Braian Suarez in Liverpool on Saturday in his second fight under Eddie Hearn's Matchroom.

The light heavyweight contender has been elevated to the main event after Callum Smith vs. David Morrell was cancelled due to Smith sustaining an injury.

Former UFC star Molly McCann also continue her professional boxing journey in her home city.

Here is everything you need to know about the card.

When is Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Suarez?

Whittaker will face Suarez on Saturday, April 18 in at the M&S Bank arena in Liverpool.

How to watch Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Suarez in UK?

Whittaker vs. Suarez will be broadcast on DAZN in the UK.

An annual super-saver subscription costs £119.99 for 12 months. A Monthly Flexible pass, which can be cancelled at any time, costs £25.99.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

Ring-walk time for Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Suaerz

Main event ring-walks are set for around 9.20 p.m. Molly McCann is set to make her ring walk at 8.42 p.m.

Coverage of the main card starts at 5 p.m. BST.

Ben Whittaker vs. Braian Suarez undercard