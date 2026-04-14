Tyson Fury's win over Arslanbek Makhmudov watched by over five million in United Kingdom

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Tyson Fury's comeback victory over Arslanbek Makhmudov was watched by an average audience of more than five million viewers in the UK, Netflix has announced.

The streaming giant broadcast the bout, which Fury won in a unanimous points decision.

It was one of the most watched boxing encounters in the UK in the past decade, with most big fights shown on pay-per-view format since 1996. Barry McGuigan's win over Eusebio Pedroza in 1985 pulled in 19 million UK viewers, while Frank Bruno's victory against Joe Bugner in 1987 was watched by 18 million.

More Netflix success has followed for Fury -- as hours after the 'Gypsy King' secured his win, season two of At Home with the Furys was released on Netflix.

The documentary follows life with the Fury family and has been a hit since the first season appeared last season on the streaming platform.

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Netflix continues to score big with it's move into the fight landscape. Anthony Joshua beating Jake Paul was watched by a global audience of 33 million and Katie Taylor's trilogy encounter with Amanda Serrano had an audience of six million.

Meanwhile Paul's matchup with the legendary Mike Tyson came in with a whopping 125 million viewers globally.

MMA is next up for Netflix when they show the superfight between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano live on May 16.