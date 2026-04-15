Who could Anthony Joshua fight in a warm-up before possible Tyson Fury clash?

Tyson Fury speaks about his hopes of fighting Anthony Joshua after his win over Arslanbek Makhmudov. (1:35)

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Anthony Joshua needs an opponent for his next fight in order to properly prepare to face Tyson Fury.

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that talks are ongoing for the much-anticipated fight with Fury, with Joshua looking to have a warm-up fight in July, his first time back in the ring since his involvement in a tragic car crash which killed two of his friends in December.

Prior to that, Joshua defeated Jake Paul after he lost to Daniel Dubois by knockout. Fury's U-turn out of retirement to outpoint Arslanbek Makhmudov, and his subsequent call-out of Joshua, has put the dream all-British heavyweight collision back in the picture.

But first, a warm-up fight. Against who? Hearn said Joshua will fight somebody of a "similar level" to Fury's vanquished opponent Makhmudov. Here are some names which might fit the bill...

Justis Huni

Justis Huni beat Frazer Clarke on Tyson Fury's undercard. Getty

Australian contender Justis Huni (13-1, 7 KOs) defeated Frazer Clarke via majority decision on the Fury vs. Makhmudov undercard at the weekend to register the best result of his career so far. The ceiling to Huni's ability has yet to be discovered.

He was out-boxing and beating Fabio Wardley for nine rounds last year until he became the victim of a come-from-behind knockout, his sole loss so far.

The next step for Huni after beating Clarke will likely be to target a world ranked rival with an even higher profile. But, yet to achieve a major win or a high ranking himself, he might become an option to act as a yardstick for Joshua's return to the ring.

Seven years ago, then aged 20, Huni travelled to Sheffield to train alongside Joshua. Meeting him in the ring would represent a full circle moment.

Cassius Chaney

Cassius Chaney was a sparring partner for Jake Paul to emulate Anthony Joshua. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The 6'6" American heavyweight (24-4, 17 KOs) Cassius Chaney was shortlisted to fight Joshua before the former champion ultimately chose to face Paul in late-2025.

"It sucks to lose a great opportunity but it's okay, it's the business," Chaney told Sky Sports. "I'm happy to be knocking at the door. Everything works out in the end."

Interestingly, Chaney then worked with Paul in the build up to the Joshua showdown as a sparring partner. He's the same height as the Brit and the former YouTuber turned boxer utilisied his level of physicality in preparation.

Prior to the Paul fight camp and links to Joshua, Chaney has fought relatively under the radar. At 38-years-old, a fight with Joshua would represent a big deal and a fine way to potentially cap a career.

Chaney last fought in January, when he was beaten by Alexander Flores via seventh-round stoppage. He could be a safe, low-risk fight for Joshua as he works his way back to the levels required for Fury.

Guido Vianello

Guido Vianello has previously called out Anthony Joshua. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Nicknamed "The Gladiator," the 31-year-old Italian (14-3-1, 12 KOs) has called out Joshua several times before -- even proposing the Roman Colosseum as a venue for any clash.

"Now I want a big name," he said last year. "You want to know what big name I want? Anthony Joshua. I want Anthony Joshua. I want him in front of me. Let's fight in Rome, in the Colosseum, in London -- whatever you want. But give me a big name, please. I don't have extra time, I want to win now."

Vianello's stock rose across 2024 and 2025 when he beat Arslanbek Makhmudov via stoppage and produced a brutal knockout of the undefeated Alexis Barriere.

The dismantling of Barriere was impressive from Vianello as he imposed his size and power on the fight after taking several counter punches in the earlier rounds.

It was a timely reminder of what Vianello could do. Setbacks against Efe Ajagba and Richard Torrez Jr. saw his reputation take a hit -- but could result in him being considered as a Joshua rival.

Murat Gassiev

Murat Gassiev has fought Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight. Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

The Russian, currently holder of the WBA 'regular' heavyweight belt, would present an interesting test for Joshua despite conceding two inches in height and six inches in reach. Murat Gassiev (33-2, 26 KOs) is stylistically a "mini-heavyweight" who relies on crushing power and durability rather than elite footwork.

He is a former unified cruiserweight champion who lost an undisputed title fight to Oleksandr Usyk. He looks to work the body while also delivering thundering power when required. Gassiev's last outing was in December when he produced a stunning knockout of Kubrat Pulev, also an ex-Joshua opponent.

A vicious left hook was too much for the ageing Pulev but Joshua would represent a far sterner test of Gassiev's size in the heavyweight division. Gassiev, 34, has also said he's preparing for a summer bout and even brought up the name of Brit sensation Moses Itauma.

"I'm just training," he said. "We have a plan to fight in the middle of the summer, like July and we're working for this right now."

Dillian Whyte

Dillian Whyte was most recently knocked out by Moses Itauma. Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

A rematch with Dillian Whyte has long been on the table for Joshua and has already fallen through once.

Whyte and Joshua were vicious rivals in the early part of their career and clashed in an ill-tempered scrap which Joshua won by knockout before he became a world champion. Three years ago, a rematch was scheduled but cancelled when Whyte returned adverse findings to a drug test.

Perhaps now, with Joshua seeking a rival for a tune-up, the idea of Whyte will be put to him again.

Whyte hasn't been in the ring, and has no next fight scheduled, since he was flattened in a round by Moses Itauma last August. He has fought just three times in the past three years, and is now 38.

His threat level could be perceived as being at an all-time low, and a rematch with Joshua comes with a built-in storyline of the bad blood from their younger years.

Whyte said to Sky Sports: "I would love it, but no one's mentioned to me and I don't know about it. And AJ is probably most likely looking to fight Deontay Wilder now."

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder is back in the mix after beating Derek Chisora. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Deontay Wilder (45-4-1, 43 KOs) was once the dream opponent for Joshua, a collision between two mighty knockout artists from either side of the Atlantic who both held versions of the heavyweight championship. But Wilder vs. Joshua, like Fury vs. Joshua, also never happened despite appearing close in 2018. Now? It has been mentioned under very different circumstances.

Wilder had lost four out of six fights before he outpointed Derek Chisora in a bruising contest in London earlier this month. Now 40, the former WBC champion who was once feted as among the biggest punchers in boxing history could have a final run against the elite of his division.

The flame for Wilder vs. Joshua was re-lit when the Brit made a ringside appearance for the American's fight with Chisora. Wilder strolled past Joshua before the fight, avoiding all eye contact, creating an icily awkward moment which spawned fresh intrigue in this forgotten fight.

Afterwards, Wilder fist-bumped Joshua and muttered "let's do it," and was then overheard claiming his rival was "scared."

Wilder opened the door to fighting Joshua, saying: "It wasn't a few words, I dapped it up with him and I said: 'Now let's get it on.' I'm ready for whoever, long as these guys are in the heavyweight division, I am here."

Joshua's promoter Hearn cheekily suggested Wilder -- once the ultimate rival -- as a warm-up opponent for this summer.

"We have made it clear we are willing to fight Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury back-to-back," Hearn said. "I am not being disrespectful that Wilder is a warm-up fight."