Eddie Hearn to hold talks with Croke Park to stage Katie Taylor's final fight

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Katie Taylor is planning one final fight in her legendary career. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Getty Images

Eddie Hearn will hold talks with Croke Park officials this week in the hope of finalising a deal to host Katie Taylor's last fight at the Dublin stadium, but the promoter has rubbished suggestions that she could appear on a Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua undercard there.

Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) has indicated she will retire this year and hopes to have her swansong at the iconic 80,000-seat stadium in Ireland. The two-weight undisputed champion, who is considered one of the greatest female boxers of all time, has long hoped for a fight at Croke Park but a deal has never materialised.

Now, Hearn is confident an agreement can be reached but was emphatic that that Taylor would be the main event.

When, at the end of 2025, Fury vs. Joshua was being targeted for this summer, Croke Park officials suggested Taylor could appear on the card as well, something Hearn rejected outright.

Croke Park in Ireland has hosted NFL among other sports. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"There is absolutely [no way] ... Over my dead body, is Katie Taylor going on the undercard of any card at Croke Park. I am flying on Friday to Dublin to meet Croke Park to try and finalise Katie Taylor's fight," Hearn told ESPN.

"If this fight [Fury vs. Joshua] takes place in November, it won't be outdoors in Dublin. So therefore, we just want to move forward with a Katie Taylor fight.

"At the time, when a summer fight [Fury vs. Joshua] was being discussed, because of availability, Croke Park was on a list of half a dozen.

"They do want to do it [Taylor's fight], but when they said: 'Fury-AJ would give Katie the opportunity to fight there [Croke Park],' ... I was like: 'Don't f------ get my blood boiling."

Joshua is now expected to fight in July before facing Fury in November with Croke Park all but out of the running to host the fight.

ESPN has approached Croke Park for comment.

No opponent has been agreed for Taylor, but several fighters have put their hand up.

Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian, who has a good working relationship with Taylor and Hearn, suggested unified lightweight champion Caroline Dubois would be an ideal rival.

"My dream scenario is for Caroline to be the last dance partner for Katie Taylor," Bidarian said after Dubois' victory over Terri Harper on April 5.

"Maybe Katie Taylor [can] give Caroline the opportunity to take the baton from her. I think that would be a massive fight at Croke Park."

Lauren Price has also said she would welcome the fight, but ESPN understands the unified welterweight champion is in talks to face Claressa Shields at middleweight.