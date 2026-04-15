Ben Whittaker, Molly McCann eye important wins in Liverpool

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Ben Whittaker is looking for one more statement win before announcing himself in the United States.

Rising light heavyweight Whittaker (10-0-1, 7 KOs) will headline in Liverpool on Saturday against Argentinian Braian Suarez (21-4, 20 KOs) [9.30 p.m. BST, DAZN]

Should he win and come through the fight unscathed, the Brit is expected to be added to the Xander Zayas vs. Jaron "Boots" Ennis card in Brooklyn on June 27.

Ben Whittaker beat Benjamin Gavazi by knockout in November. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

It was hoped that Whittaker would have already fought this year, but the 28-year-old is remaining positive with the prospect of fighting in America soon still on the table.

"As a fighter, it's down to yourself to stay active in the gym. That's the first thing, stay ready," Whittaker told ESPN.

"That's what I do ... [train] with my brother. We're always in shape. We're always working on things. We did think we was going to be in America, but the way it kept getting pushed back, we didn't want to wait no more.

"It's good to get me back out there because at the end of the day, a better fighter is being in the ring. So, we're in the ring, got a decent opponent, and then hopefully I get the win and look good while doing it. Then we do get to go to America, which I'm looking forward to."

Whittaker is coming off a sensational Round 1 knockout over Benjamin Gavazi on his Matchroom debut in Birmingham in November and he is looking forward to showing his talents in front of a new crowd in Liverpool this week.

"I've fought in Liverpool as an amateur ... I've fought there about four or five times and every time I've gone there, I've looked good, I've won, and that's what we want to go back and do again," Whittaker said.

"But Liverpool fans, they love their fighting MMA, UFC, if it's boxing ... So to go there and put on a show, it's going to be an exciting time."

'Meatball' Molly McCann ready for emotional Liverpool return

Molly McCann (R) is on the hunt for a fourth-straight win. Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Molly McCann asked for three things when she turned to boxing with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom: A fight in Ireland, a fight in a football stadium and a fight in her home city of Liverpool.

The first two have already happened and on Saturday she'll complete the set.

"Everything I asked of Eddie Hearn, he's delivered," McCann (3-0, 1 KO) told ESPN.

"Twelve months ago, I retired in a different sport. I'm 3-0, about to be 4-0 in a new sport and I'm so grateful for where I'm at. I'm so happy I could cry. I'm just buzzing.

"Eight years it's been. February 2018, I won a world title in the M&S Bank [Arena]. May [2018], I got put to sleep in the UFC in the M&S Bank. April 18 2026, the Meatball gets to come home and fight in Liverpool."

With three solid performances and a lot of lessons learned already under her belt, McCann is looking to keep busy this year and the work continues against Ashleigh Johnson this week."

"Fight in April, fight in June, fight in September, fight for the British title at the end of the year," McCann said.