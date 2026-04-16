How to watch MVPW 02: New York on ESPN

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Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions will hold the inaugural U.S. event for MVPW, its new global platform for women's boxing, on Friday at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Unified super featherweight world champion Alycia "The Bomb" Baumgardner (17-1, 7 KOs) will defend her titles against Bo Mi Re Shin (19-3-3, 10 KOs) in a 10-round main event. Shadasia "The Sweet Terminator" Green (16-1, 11 KOs) will put her unified super middleweight world championship on the line against Lani Daniels (11-4-2, 1 KO) in the co-main event.

Coverage of the nine-fight card will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET in the ESPN App. The main card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

Alycia Baumgardner vs. Bo Mi Re Shin undercard

Unified super middleweight world championship: Shadasia Green (c) vs. Lani Daniels

Bantamweight: Krystal Rosado (8-1, 2 KOs) vs. Fernanda Reyes (8-0)

Flyweight: Nat Dove (7-0-1, 2 KOs) vs. Maria Micheo (14-6, 8 KOs)

Lightweight: Jahmal Harvey (2-0, 1 KO) vs. Leandro Medina (7-3-1, 4 KOs)

Junior welterweight: Alex Vargas (14-0, 5 KOs) vs. Ryan O'Rourke (13-0, 3 KOs)

Junior featherweight: Elon De Jesus (11-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Connor Adaway (10-2-1, 4 KOs)

Heavyweight: Luis Gjolena (7-0-1, 5 KOs) vs. Robert Salinas (4-2-1, 3 KOs)

Super middleweight: Raquel Miller (13-0, 6 KOs) vs. Adriana Araújo (6-3, 1 KO)

(c) = defending champion

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