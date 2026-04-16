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          O'Shaquie Foster to defend WBC title vs. Raymond Ford on May 30

          • Andreas HaleApr 16, 2026, 09:58 PM
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              Andreas Hale is a combat sports reporter at ESPN. Andreas covers MMA, boxing and pro wrestling. In Andreas' free time, he plays video games, obsesses over music and is a White Sox and 49ers fan. He is also a host for Sirius XM's Fight Nation. Before joining ESPN, Andreas was a senior writer at DAZN and Sporting News. He started his career as a music journalist for outlets including HipHopDX, The Grammys and Jay-Z's Life+Times. He is also an NAACP Image Award-nominated filmmaker as a producer for the animated short film "Bridges" in 2024.
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          WBC junior lightweight champion O'Shaquie Foster will defend his title against Raymond Ford in his hometown of Houston on May 30.

          The fight will take place at the Fertitta Center and stream live, globally on DAZN.

          Foster (24-3, 12 KOs) is coming off an impressive rout of former two-division champion Stephen Fulton in December. He's won 14 of his last 15 fights and is ESPN's No. 2 ranked junior lightweight.

          "I'm happy and excited to fight at home for the first time as a world champion - it's a dream come true," Foster said in a statement. "We will be 1,000-percent prepared, and we will dominate from round one."

          Fighting out of Camden, New Jersey, Ford (18-1-1, 8 KOs) has won three straight fights since losing the WBA featherweight title to Nick Ball in 2024. He's currently ranked No. 4 in the 130-pound division.

          "I'm just happy he finally signed the contract," Ford said. "When it came down to it, I was the biggest fight out there for him and now it's time to fight and I can't wait for it. He's a good name for my resume and I'm taking that belt on May 30 and becoming a two-weight world champion."