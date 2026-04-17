British boxing sensation Ben Whittaker 'becoming a proper pro' ahead of Braian Suarez test

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Ben Whittaker believes he is "becoming a proper pro" as he looks to continue his impressive rise with a fight against Braian Suarez in Liverpool.

The 28-year-old is the main event for Saturday's card after injury forced original headliner Callum Smith to pull out of his fight against David Morrell.

Whittaker - a silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 - turned professional in 2022 and his career has since ascended, signing with Matchroom last October following two fights with Liam Cameron.

He beat Benjamin Gavazi in his most recent bout last November and the undefeated light-heavyweight believes he is now coming into his own as a professional.

"I think I'm coming to that part of my career where I'm becoming a proper pro now," Whittaker told the Press Association.

"I'm sitting down a bit more with my shots, I know what I'm doing when I'm close. I'm doing everything you should do as a pro, I'm living the life as well.

"When I turned from amateur to pro, you get those fights where you knock them over and this and that. But my actual profile went so through the roof, I was doing things no one would really do.

"I was doing fashion week, flying here, there, meeting people you wouldn't think you would meet. It was going 100 miles an hour. Now that's out the window and I've experienced it, nothing like that really fazes me now.

"I can just focus on the boxing and that's where you see the best of me."

The first bout between Whittaker and Cameron ended in a draw following a bizarre incident where both boxers tumbled over the ropes and out of the ring.

In their second meeting, Whittaker secured a second round stoppage before clinching a stunning first round knockout against Gavazi and believes he is starting to pack more power in his punches.

Whittaker added: "I've always been known for my skills, my speed, my IQ. A lot of people are 'he doesn't hit the hardest', but my last couple of fights I've shown how hard I hit.

"The Cameron one, got him out of there, the Benjamin Gavazi one, got him out of there with a beautiful shot. So it shows I'm starting to develop my power now.

"I'm sitting down on my shots. All it was was just not fighting like an amateur really. You're a professional now - punch like a professional.

"It sounds bad, but you have to hit to hurt them now, where I used to hit to points score, just to look good. Little things like that.

"You get a little bit of a bug for hurting them, you like it as well. I like it a little bit now, so that's what I've got to try and do."

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Whittaker is targeting a fight in America next and hopes to establish himself within Britain's boxing elite.

Asked about his long-term goals and ambitions, Whittaker said: "We don't know really because I could probably move up a couple of weights, I'm still growing.

"For me, of course, become a world champion, become one of Britain's best fighters, even though we've got a great pool of fighters. I want to be that fighter where, when it's all said and done, they mention me.

"Keep getting legacy, keep building my name and fortune."