Conor Benn re-signs to multi-fight deal with Dana White's Zuffa Boxing

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British boxer Conor Benn has extended his controversial partnership with Zuffa Boxing after he signed a new multi-fight deal with the company on Friday.

Benn sent shockwaves through the sport in February when he made the surprise decision to leave Eddie Hearn's Matchroom and link up with Zuffa, a joint venture between UFC chief executive Dana White and Saudi Arabian kingpin Turki Alalshikh for one fight.

The son of Nigel Benn reportedly earned £11.19 million ($15m) for his unanimous points victory over Regis Prograis in a catchweight 150 pounds contest in Tottenham on Saturday, but the 29-year-old has not stayed a free agent for long.

It was announced on Friday that Benn and Zuffa were locked in for a "multi-fight deal," which could potentially begin with a bout against WBC welterweight champion Ryan Garcia.

The news will be no surprise to Benn's old promoter Hearn, who has been involved in a public back-and-forth with his old fighter ever since he discovered their unexpected split via email. Hearn had claimed Benn would stay with Zuffa.

Conor Benn beat Regis Prograis on points in his first bout under the Zuffa banner. Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

Benn said in a video posted on Zuffa's X account: "Yes guys, I just signed a new multi-fight deal I am very, very excited about.

"Our visions are aligned, our goal remains the same to get the world title, but more importantly to give people the fights they want. The mega fights. If you guys want it, you guys can get it."

White added: "Conor and I just signed a new deal after his one-fight deal. We're excited to have him.

"We're ready to put on some big fights."