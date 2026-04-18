Ben Whittaker delivers first-round knockout as Eddie Hearn heralds 'superstar potential'

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Ben Whittaker now has two straight knockouts following his victory over Benjamin Gavazi in November. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Ben Whittaker claimed his second successive first-round knockout victory as promoter Eddie Hearn tipped the Birmingham light-heavyweight to be "ready for every 175 pounds fighter in the world" in 2027.

Whittaker needed just two minutes and 24 seconds to beat Argentina's Braian Nahuel Suarez, who was sent crashing to the canvas by an overhand right in Liverpool and failed to beat the referee's count.

The Tokyo 2020 silver medalist (now 11-0-1, 8 KOs) said on DAZN: "The more I get in this ring, the more experience I get, the more comfortable I get, it's dangerous [for my rivals]."

Hearn revealed Whittaker will be back in action on June 27, making his American debut on the Jaron Ennis-Xander Zayas undercard in Brooklyn, before headlining in his home city later this year.

Hearn added: "I truly believe in 2027 he'll be ready for every 175 pounds fighter in the world. We've finally got someone in this country with superstar potential who could go out and beat them all."