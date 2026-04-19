Shadasia Green still in ICU, suffered brain bleed in loss

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Former unified women's super middleweight champion Shadasia Green on Sunday provided an update after being hospitalized following her knockout loss to Lani Daniels on Friday.

Daniels stopped Green in the ninth-round of the co-main event of MVPW-02 at Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden in what was an upset. Daniels landed a series of right hands to Green that went unanswered, causing the referee to stop the fight.

Green was immediately placed on a stool before being stretchered out of the arena and to a local hospital. Most Valuable Promotions' head of boxing, Mike Leonard, said during the post-fight news conference that Green was "awake and talkative."

Green took to social media on Sunday to provide an update of her status, stating that she was still in ICU and suffered a brain bleed in the fight.

"With everything in me I wanna thank those who had great concern and even the people who figured out during the fight something was wrong," Green posted on Instagram. "I passed out due to bleeding out of my brain. However, I am in ICU on the road to healing. I'll be back to get what's mine 100% covered."