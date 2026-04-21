IBF champ Hitchins relinquishing title, moving up to 147 pounds

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IBF junior welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins has decided to relinquish his title after signing with Zuffa Boxing and will move up to 147 pounds.

"On the evening of April 20, 2026, the IBF received notification from Richardson Hitchins that he was relinquishing his IBF Jr. Welterweight World title," the IBF confirmed in a statement. "Hitchins expressed his pride in fighting for, winning and holding the title. Likewise, the IBF was proud to have Hitchins as a world champion. We recognized his talent, included him in the rankings and he took that path to the championship. The IBF extends its best wishes to Richardson Hitchins for his continued success."

IBF junior welterweight champion Richardson Hitchins will relinquish his title after signing with Zuffa Boxing and will move up to 147 pounds. Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images

Hitchins (20-0, 8 KOs) signed with Zuffa Boxing earlier this month and questions arose as he was the second IBF champion to sign with the fledgling promotion. Jai Opetaia was stripped of his IBF cruiserweight title after winning the inaugural Zuffa World Cruiserweight Championship last month. Rather than wait for another impending crossroad, Hitchins has opted to vacate and move up a weight class.

Hitchins was set to defend his IBF title in February against Oscar Duarte but fell ill the day of the fight and withdrew after having a difficult time with the weight cut and same-day weigh-in clause that prevents fighters from adding more than 10 pounds more than the division's weight limit.

"It was a tough decision for Hitchins, but he's outgrown the weight class; he's been fighting at 140 since he was 16 as an amateur," Hitchins' manager Keith Connolly said to Ring Magazine. "Hitchins is an elite fighter and I truly believe he'll be even better and stronger at welterweight and that he will be fighting for a world title at 147 in the next 12 months."

Before signing with Zuffa Boxing, Hitchins was in talks to defend his title against Mexico's Lindolfo Delgado. However, with Hitchins opting to vacate, the IBF has plans for Delgado to challenge for the vacant title in his next fight.

"The #1 challenger in the division is Lindolfo Delgado who will be ordered to negotiate for the title with the next leading available contender," the IBF said.

Currently, Duarte is ranked third by the IBF with the No. 2 spot currently vacant.