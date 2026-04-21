Former UFC fighter Darren Till to face Aaron Chalmers in BKFC debut

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Former UFC fighter Darren Till will face Aaron Chalmers in his debut fight with the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The BKFC 90 event will be held on May 30 inside Birmingham, England's Utilita Arena.

Till recently signed with the promotion, of which UFC icon Conor McGregor is a part owner. It came after he left Misfits Boxing, where he had three fights -- in which he won all three including a KO victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

"I have to just say, the reason Bare Knuckle happened is because I couldn't turn down the offer," Till said to Yahoo Sports on Tuesday.

"It was irrefusable. ... It excited me. It got me juices flowing. It's a tough old sport from what I've been watching.

It is tough. These guys, they're not your traditional martial artists. They're all just very gritty, hard-punching guys. So, you've got to come in here with a different type of mentality, which we will be doing."

Prior to the boxing transition, Till was in the UFC but ended up losing five of his final six UFC bouts before leaving the promotion in 2023.

His opponent in BKFC, Chalmers, is a former Reality TV star having appeared in the popular Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach shows. Chalmer has fought across a variety of promotions including BAMMA and Bellator.

In January 2023 he took on Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match which ended without an official verdict as there was no scoring. His last fight in BKFC was against Chas Symonds back in April 2025, in which Chalmers won via TKO.