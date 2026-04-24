Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch status and more boxing storylines

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Devin Haney remains one of boxing's top young stars at 27 years old. A three-division titleholder and former undisputed champion at 135 pounds, Haney has yet to fight this year and does not appear to have an opponent lined up. Three potential bouts have been floated publicly: welterweight unification fights with WBA titleholder Rolando "Rolly" Romero and WBC champion Ryan Garcia, as well as a title defense against Teofimo Lopez Jr. But will any of them come together?

There's also uncertainty surrounding Floyd Mayweather, with talk of a proposed exhibition against Mike Tyson and a potential pro bout in a rematch with Manny Pacquiao. Is either of those fights happening?

Unified junior welterweight women's champion Katie Taylor is targeting one final fight before retiring. She said in February that a homecoming bout in Dublin -- ideally at Croke Park, which can host more than 80,000 fans -- would be the perfect farewell. Who should be her opponent?

Errol Spence Jr. hasn't fought since his ninth-round TKO loss to Terence Crawford in July 2023, but the former unified welterweight champion appears close to a return. He's back in training and could face another former champion in his comeback.

Meanwhile, boxing in the U.K. has surged over the past year, with new champions and contenders climbing the ranks. But who is the best active fighter in Britain today?

Andreas Hale, Nick Parkinson and James Regan weigh in on these questions.

What's going on with Haney, Lopez, Romero and Garcia?

Ryan Garcia, right, defeated Devin Haney by majority decision in April 2024, but that result has been changed to a no contest after Garcia's positive test. Al Bello/Getty Images

All signs pointed toward Devin Haney meeting Rolando Romero in a welterweight title unification bout in May. However, those talks eventually stalled and have seemingly fallen apart. Haney took to social media to blame Romero's financial demands, while Romero has suggested that Haney simply didn't want the fight. While the fight could be revisited at a later date, it appears that Haney will look in a different direction for now.

There were some discussions about a rematch with Ryan Garcia, who defeated Haney in April 2024 only for the result to be changed to a no-contest after Garcia tested positive for a banned substance and was suspended for a year. But it appears that Garcia, the current WBC champion, is moving toward a fight with Conor Benn this summer instead, with the thinking that Haney's rematch with Garcia could happen at some other time. Meanwhile, Teofimo Lopez could find himself in an IBF title fight at 140 pounds after Richardson Hitchins vacated the belt to move up in weight. The IBF has reportedly inquired about the availability of Lopez, who is ranked No. 5 by the sanctioning body, and No. 1-ranked Lindolfo Delgado. While that fight is far from being made, it would suggest that Lopez will remain at 140 pounds for the time being. -- Hale

Is Mayweather fighting Pacquiao? What about his exhibition against Tyson?

Floyd Mayweather, left, defeated Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in 2015. Al Bello/Getty Images

This is a bit of a mess, isn't it? It's April 24, and there is no sign of an exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson after the fight was first announced in September. Dates have been discussed and reported, but no formal booking announcement has been made. Inquiries by ESPN to sources close to the fight haven't produced much, but the sources did not say it was outright cancelled.

Meanwhile, Mayweather threw cold water on a rematch with Manny Pacquiao, suggesting the fight would be an exhibition despite a formal announcement by Netflix to the contrary. In the weeks since Mayweather's startling statement went viral, Team Pacquiao has been steadfast in several conversations with ESPN that the fight will happen on Sept. 19 at Sphere in Las Vegas, and that Mayweather would be "in breach" of his contractual obligation if he does not compete. While Mayweather has yet to issue a public statement, he commented on an Instagram post from boxing reporter Elie Seckbach stating that the "fight is back on."

"This is not true!" Mayweather commented.

However, according to Team Pacquiao, both sides signed legally binding contracts. Netflix hasn't said anything that would suggest the fight would be anything but what was announced as a pro fight.

There's also the possibility that Mayweather's doing this to drum up more interest in the fight. But until he addresses this directly, we're all left to speculate. -- Hale

Who should Taylor fight in her farewell in Ireland?

Who Katie Taylor should fight and who she will fight are two very separate questions.

The most enticing fight for fans would be a trilogy bout with Chantelle Cameron. Cameron is the only person to beat Taylor as a professional, and while she lost the rematch, the two fights were epic. A clash with Cameron has layers of narrative that would ramp up interest even more.

But if not Cameron, there are other options for the former undisputed lightweight champion. Caroline Dubois has been put forward by Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian. Dubois has made waves in the past few months, with her win over Terri Harper to become unified lightweight champion. But if genuine rivalry and promise of a firefight is what you want for a Taylor send-off, it should be a winner-takes-all clash with Cameron. -- Regan

Is Spence returning to boxing?

Former welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr., above, hasn't fought since losing to Terence Crawford in July 2023. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

All signs point to Errol Spence Jr. ending his nearly three-year hiatus this summer against Tim Tszyu. Sources told ESPN in February that a fight between the two would take place in early June at an Australian venue to be determined. Tszyu held up his end of the bargain with a one-sided decision win over Denis Nurja in early April. The Spence fight isn't 100% confirmed just yet, but Tszyu's side appears to be on board and said as much following his win over Nurja.

"I feel like I'm up for Errol Spence Jr.," Tszyu said. "I think that would be one hell of a fight. That's a banger. I don't take a backward step. If he's ready to meet me there, bring it on. I'm coming to catch the big fish. Let's go fishing."

As for Spence, he hasn't said much since losing by TKO to Terence Crawford in July 2023. But he did respond to Tszyu on X by saying, "You think s---t sweet I'm[ma] do you so bad!" which would suggest that he's nearing a return and Tszyu will be the opponent. But nothing is for sure until a formal announcement is made. -- Hale

The best current U.K. fighter is ...

Dalton Smith, left, won the WBC junior welterweight title by stopping Subriel Matias in January. Getty

Dalton Smith.

Let me explain. Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Conor Benn are the biggest names in British boxing, but they aren't currently the best. Former heavyweight champions Fury and Joshua have both suffered defeats recently and have boxed low-level opponents. Benn has yet to fight for a world title and failed to produce a statement performance in his latest fight against a faded Regis Prograis.

Fabio Wardley is the WBO heavyweight champion, and he faces Daniel Dubois, the former IBF champion, on May 9. The winner of that Wardley-Dubois showdown could be considered the top fighter as well.

Other British boxers who are world champions have produced outstanding displays in the past year -- IBF junior middleweight champion Josh Kelly, IBF welterweight champion Lewis Crocker, WBA junior lightweight champion Anthony Cacace. And Ellie Scotney, who became the youngest undisputed champion in U.K. boxing history with a unanimous decision victory over Mayelli Flores in London earlier this month, also deserves a place in British boxing's current top 10.

Then there is fast-rising heavyweight contender Moses Itauma, who could challenge for a world title in the next 12 months.

But if I had to pick one U.K. fighter over anyone else right now, it would be Smith for his brilliant fifth-round stoppage win over heavy-handed Subriel Matias in New York in January to win the WBC junior welterweight title. It was an upset win over an opponent considered among the best in the division to win his first world title, and that pushes him over the top. -- Parkinson