Most Valuable Promotions adds women's champion Evelin Bermudez

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Most Valuable Promotions has added more women's champions to the fold with the signing of WBO, IBF and WBA junior flyweight champion Evelin Bermudez, WBC champion Lourdes Juarez and IBF junior bantamweight champion Irma Garcia, the promotion announced Thursday.

Bermudez, Garcia and Juarez join another signing flurry from Jake Paul's promotional outfit that includes former WBA junior featherweight champion Mayelli Florez (13-1-1, 4 KOs), bantamweight Brittany Sims (9-3, 5 KOs) and undefeated 122-pound prospect Iyana Verduzco (7-0, 1 KO).

"Evelin, Lourdes, Irma, Mayelli, Brittany, and Roxy represent the pillars of MVP, as reigning world champions, top-ranked contenders, and next-generation stars," Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement. "Together, these signings mark a major step forward in cementing MVP as the global home of women's boxing.

"By deepening our investment in Argentina, Mexico, and the U.S., we're not only building a roster of elite talent, but also creating the matchups fans want to see, elevating the sport on a global scale. We're proud to provide these athletes the platform, visibility, and opportunities they deserve and look forward to their promotional debuts soon, beginning with Lourdes Juarez on our quadruple championship main card at MVPW-03 on Saturday, May 30, live on ESPN from El Paso."

Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) began her title run in 2018, when she won the IBF junior flyweight title with a decision win over Maria Bautista. Her only hiccup came in a majority decision loss to Yokasta Valle in 2022 when she dropped the IBF and WBO titles but rebounded to claim both vacant titles and later add the WBA belt during her current five-fight winning streak.

"I have high expectations after joining the MVP family," Bermudez said. "I'm confident that together we can make my dream of becoming the undisputed champion at 108 pounds a reality -- and then keep pushing for even more. The sky is the limit."

Juarez (39-4, 5 KOs) won the vacant WBC junior flyweight title in 2024 and has defended the title twice. She will put the title on the line against Valle on May 30 with the winner in line for a potential undisputed showdown against Bermudez.

Garcia (26-5-1, 6 KOs) has held the IBF junior bantamweight title since 2023 and defended the title three times, with two stoppages. Her most recent title defense came at MVPW-01 in April with a third-round stoppage of previously unbeaten Emma Dolan.