Follow live: Nikita Tszyu, Oscar Diaz headline fight night in Newcastle

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NEWCASTLE, Australia -- Nikita Tszyu makes his return to the ring Wednesday evening where he will fight unbeaten Spaniard Oscar Diaz, his first bout since a controversial no-contest against Michael Zerafa in January.

Diaz (16-0, 6 KOs) is the first world-ranked opponent Tszyu (11-0, 9 KOs) has faced in his career, and victory for the 28-year-old Australian would continue his ascension toward a potential world title eliminator later in the year. Big name, big money fights against the likes of Keith Thurman and Tony Harrison have also been rumoured in recent weeks.

"It was a crazy night back in January [against Zerafa], but I've moved on and now I'm ready to take on Diaz and anyone else they put in my path" Tszyu said. "Diaz is an undefeated fighter who is coming all the way over here to knock me out. I know the challenge that's in front of me but that's what excites me the most."

Prior to the no-contest against Zerafa, Tszyu had scored an impressive first-round stoppage of Lulzim Ismaili and finished Koen Mazoudier to capture the IBF Australasian and WBO Intercontinental super-welterweight titles.

Diaz enters this evening's fight in a similar vein of form, having most recently scored a decision win over Leonardo Di Stefano to claim the WBC Latino title earlier this year.

Nikita Tszyu and Oscar Diaz will do battle on Wednesday evening. Matt King/Getty Images

What time does Nikita Tsyzu vs. Oscar Diaz start?

The main card for Nikita Tszyu vs. Oscar Diaz will begin at 7pm local time in Newcastle. There are five fights on the main card, meaning a start in the main event isn't expected until at least 9:30pm.

How to watch Nikita Tszyu vs. Oscar Diaz:

The Tszyu-Diaz fight night can be watched in Australia on Main Event via Foxtel as a pay-per-view. The event is also available through Kayo Sports as a pay-per-view purchase.

Full undercard and fight prelim results for Nikita Tszyu vs. Oscar Diaz:

Nikita Tszyu (11-0) vs. Oscar Diaz (16-0) for WBO international super welterweight title

Callum Peters (6-0) vs. Joeshon James (10-1-2)

Kirra Ruston (8-0) vs. Berkay Varol (9-0)

Jack Bowen (12-1) vs. Tonga Tongotongo (11-1)

Rahim Mundine (2-0) vs. Lance McDonald (1-4-1)

Brent Walton (4-2) vs. Jayden Vasica (1-1)

Kyron Dryden (14-2) def. Hunter Ioane (10-14-1) by second round TKO

Brandon Grach (5-1) def. Caleb Tialu (3-7) by third round TKO

Wayne Telepe (4-2) def. Benjamin Amos (3-2) by majority decision

Follow all of the action from the Newcastle Entertainment Centre with ESPN's live blog: