Jarrell Miller vs. Lenier Pero: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

Open Extended Reactions

Jarrell Miller is returning against Lenier Pero. Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Jarrell Miller returns to the ring in heavyweight action against Lenier Pero this weekend.

"Big Baby" Miller (27-1-2, 22 KOs) is meeting an unbeaten opponent in Pero (13-0, 8 KOs) who will provide a stern test of what he's got left in the tank.

Here's everything that UK fans need to know about the fight.

When is Jarrell Miller vs. Lenier Pero?

Miller fights Pero overnight on Saturday April 25. However, it's in Las Vegas so that means a late night for UK boxing fans. The fight will happen in the early hours of Sunday April 26.

How to watch Jarrell Miller vs. Lenier Pero

The whole card will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN will be required to access the broadcast.

With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

Ring-walk time for Jarrell Miller vs. Lenier Pero

The event will begin at 1 a.m. BST on Sunday April 26. The ring-walks for the main-event are scheduled for 3.45 a.m. BST.

What's at stake in Jarrell Miller vs. Lenier Pero?

Jarrell Miller reacts to his toupee falling off in a heavyweight bout against Kingsley Ibeh Getty

For Miller, he is returning to the ring for the first time since the embarrassing incident where his toupee was knocked off mid-fight. Banishing those unwanted memories and reminding the heavyweight division that he is a dangerous contender will be top of his to-do list.

Miller is now 37-years-old and still on the comeback trail from his sole defeat to Daniel Dubois three years ago, and a draw with Andy Ruiz Jr. Bigger fights exist for Miller if he can make a statement against Pero.

Pero is a Cuban southpaw with a perfect record after 13 outings, but has never been tested at the level of Miller yet.

Jarrell Miller vs. Lenier Pero undercard

Alan Chaves vs. Miguel Madueno

Freudis Rojas vs. Damian Sosa

Angel Barrientes vs. Isaac Rojas