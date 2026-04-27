Dalton Smith ruled out of title defence against Alberto Puello with injury

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Dalton Smith's Sheffield homecoming is off. Getty

Dalton Smith has been ruled out of his world title defence against Alberto Puello after an injury in camp, Matchroom Boxing have confirmed.

Smith was set to defend his WBC super-lightweight title for the first time in his home city of Sheffield on June 6.

The card will now be headlined by a flyweight unification bout between Galal Yafai and Ricardo Sandoval, with the fight bumped up from its spot on the undercard of the original slate.

Smith won the WBC title with an impressive stoppage win over Subriel Matias in New York but will now have to wait for an opportunity to defend it.

Neither Matchroom or Smith himself have disclosed any details of the injury.

Elsewhere on the card, Josh Padley defends his Junior European title against fellow Brit Aqib Fiaz with young heavyweight Leo Atang also on the bill front of a home crowd in Yorkshire.

Ibraheem Sulaimaan will face Ibrahim Nadim for the British Junior Lightweight belt at the Utilita Arena.