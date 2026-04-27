Anthony Joshua to make comeback against Kristian Prenga in Riyadh

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Anthony Joshua will return to the ring on July 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia against Kristian Prenga, Matchroom Boxing have confirmed.

The fight will be the first of a two-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

The second is expected to be against Tyson Fury later in 2026. Ring Magazine, which is owned by Alalshikh, has reported that Joshua vs. Fury is signed for later this year.

Earlier on Monday, Alalshikh wrote on social media: "To my friends in Great Britain -- it's happening. It's signed."

Hearn also posted an image of him and Joshua on Instagram, saying: "Signed, sealed, delivered. AJ v Fury is on!"

Anthony Joshua's comeback bout will be in Riyadh. Getty

The fight against Prenga will be Joshua's first since a Round 6 knockout over Jake Paul in Miami in December and first since his involvement in a car crash later that month which killed two of his close friends and members of his team.

Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) has been training with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Spain and has been working with his former rival and the Ukrainian's training team since prior to the fight against Paul.

Hearn has said that arrangement is likely to remain through at least the rest of the year.

"It's no secret I've taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back into the ring and today is the next step on that journey. I'm delighted to have agreed a multi-fight deal starting with July 25th in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Joshua said.

"I'm looking forward to competing and picking up where I left oﬀ. As I said. The landlord will collect his rent. That is certain."

Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) called Joshua out after beating Arslanbek Makhmudov in London on April 11. Despite Joshua being ringside, the former Olympic gold medallist insisted no deal had been signed.

During the verbal altercation, Joshua referred to himself as "the landlord."

The two Brits have been in talks to fight at various times over the last decade, but an encounter in the ring has never materialised. However, it now appears the fight is set to happen in 2026.

Following his win over Makhmudov, Fury said he wasn't interested in boxing if he didn't face Joshua next.

Joshua must first overcome Prenga, a 35-year-old Albanian who fights out of New Jersey.

While Prenga (20-1, 20 KOs) has suffered only one defeat, he has knocked out every opponent he has beaten, albeit with those victories coming against little-known opponents.

"Anthony Joshua is a great fighter, but he made a terrible miscalculation in picking me as his opponent. This is the kind of fight that changes everything in my life and his," Prenga said.

"I know they have big plans ahead after this fight. I know they are overlooking me. I'm happy about that. I will derail their plans and shock the world this July in Saudi Arabia."