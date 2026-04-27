Who is Kristian Prenga? Will Anthony Joshua fight Tyson Fury this year?

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Kristian Prenga will face Anthony Joshua in July. Anthony Mulcahy/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua's much anticipated return to the ring was announced on Monday, with the Brit set to face Albanian Kristian Prenga on July 25 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At one point, it was unclear if Joshua would fight again after a car crash on Dec. 29 which took the lives of his two friends Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele. Joshua sustained injuries in the incident but has in recent weeks returned to training alongside former rival and unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The hope is Joshua will win on his return to set up a fight against Tyson Fury later in the year.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn and Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority have said the Fury fight is "signed."

Here is what we know about Joshua's next opponent, Prenga.

Who is Kristian Prenga?

He would have been largely unknown outside boxing circles until Monday, but Kristian Prenga is about to experience the brightest of spotlights having been named as Joshua's next opponent.

Prenga, 35, was born in Albania and now fights out of New Jersey in the United States, according to BoxRec.

What is Prenga's record?

Prenga has a strong record of 20 wins with just one defeat. Interestingly, all of his victories have come by knockout. However, he has fought mostly journeymen and has no significant, highly ranked opponents on his resume, meaning Joshua will be expected to win in style.

At six-foot-five and over 260 pounds, he is around the same size as Joshua, but a little heavier, so represents a physical challenge for the Brit to shake off the ring rust. It's no coincidence they have chosen a big opponent either, given Fury's physical attributes.

Despite being a huge underdog, the Albanian insists he is coming to shock the world, saying: "Anthony Joshua is a great fighter, but he made a terrible miscalculation in picking me as his opponent. This is the kind of fight that changes everything in my life and his.

"I know they have big plans ahead after this fight. I know they are overlooking me. I'm happy about that. I will derail their plans and shock the world this July in Saudi Arabia."

Will Joshua fight Fury after this?

Tyson Fury, left, calls out Anthony Joshua after defeating Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images

That remains the big question and while Joshua will be an overwhelming favourite against Prenga, it's still heavyweight boxing and one punch can change everything.

However, all signs do point towards Joshua vs. Fury happening later this year.

Ring Magazine, which is owned by Alalshikh, have reported that the fight has been signed and will take place in the final three months of this year in the U.K and will be streamed on Netflix.

No date or venue has been confirmed.

Hearn had previously confirmed to ESPN the plan was for Joshua to return in July before facing Fury in November. The Prenga bout is also the first of a two-fight deal between Joshua and Alalshikh. The second is expected to be Fury.

Barring any disruptions, it looks like fight fans may finally get the all-British heavyweight clash in 2026.