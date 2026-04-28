Jones, Brown defenses among 4 title bouts on MVPW's June 13 card

Open Extended Reactions

Most Valuable Promotions' MVPW-04 will feature four world title fights when the promotion heads to Caribe Royal Resort in Orlando, Florida on June 13.

The fight card, which streams live on ESPN+, will be headlined by IBF junior middleweight champion Oshae Jones (9-0, 3 KOs) defending her title against Elia Carranza (11-2, 3 KOs) with Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) putting her WBC featherweight title on the line against Hannah Rapp (8-0-1, 5 KOs) in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, unified junior flyweight champion Evelyn Bermudez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) will make her promotional debut in a 10-round title defense against Mexico's Estefany Alegria (14-1, 4 KOs) while Jasmine Artiga (15-0-1, 7 KOs) defends her WBA junior bantamweight title against an opponent to be determined.

Jones captured bronze in the 2020 Olympic Games and won her first eight fights before her first meeting with Carranza last July. Jones won a closely contested split decision, but the nature of the scorecards warranted an immediate rematch.

"As an Olympic medalist and current world champion, I'm beyond excited and truly honored for the opportunity to fight on ESPN and MVP, the biggest and best platform in women's boxing," Jones said in a statement. "This isn't just another fight for me; it's a moment to help elevate the sport, inspire the next generation, and create opportunities that will change countless lives. I'm proud to be part of something that is pushing women's boxing to new heights and making history."

Fighting out of Philadelphia, Brown stamped herself as one of the best women's boxers in the world by knocking off Skye Nicolson last March to claim the WBC featherweight crown. She has made one successful title defense, dominating Emma Gongora in September. She will now look to turn back the challenge of Rapp, who has stopped three of her last four opponents.

"Saturday, June 13th, I'm going to show the world why I should never be overlooked and taken lightly," said Brown in a statement. "I am The Dark Menace!"

The card will also see the professional debut of Brazilian boxer and social media influencer Jully Poca and two-time Olympian Keno Marley.

"MVPW-04 is another powerful statement from MVP as the definitive global powerhouse in women's boxing, as we continue to showcase the deepest, most elite roster in the sport," Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement. "With world-class champions Oshae Jones, Tiara Brown, Jasmine Artiga, and Evelin Bermudez defending their titles against top contenders and mandatory challengers live on ESPN+, this card embodies exactly what MVPW was built for: high-stakes, world championship matchups featuring the best fighting the best."