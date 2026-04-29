Adam Azim to face Steve Claggett in London, May 30

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Adam Azim will return to the ring on May 30. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Rising British junior welterweight Adam Azim will return to the ring on May 30 against Canadian Steve Claggett in London.

The fight will be held at Wembley Arena and be broadcast on the BBC.

Azim (14-0, 11 KOs) was set to fight Argentina Gustavo Lemos for the IBF No. 2 spot in January before injuries to both fighters forced a postponement.

The pair were set to face off on May 30 before Lemos became unavailable with Azim now taking on Claggett.

Claggett (40-8-2, 28 KOs) fights out of Canada and has had one world title fight against then WBO champion Teofimo Lopez.

"This is another big step forward for me on my journey to a world title," Azim said.

"Steve Claggett is a tough, experienced fighter, he gave Teofimo Lopez his toughest fight, and that's exactly the kind of challenge I want.

"I'm ready to put on a great performance and show everyone why I'm destined for the top."