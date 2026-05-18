Hamzah Sheeraz using piano lessons to tune out noise ahead of Alem Begic title showdown

Open Extended Reactions

Hamzah Sheeraz will fight for the super middleweight world title. Getty

Hamzah Sheeraz is learning to play the piano to help him stay on song in his quest to dominate the super middleweight division.

Sheeraz attempts to win his first world title on Saturday when he takes on Alem Begic for the vacant WBO title in front of the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt.

Sheeraz (22-0-1, 18 KOs), 26, from Ilford in east London, faces German Begic (29-0-1, 23 KOs), 39, on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk's world heavyweight title defence vs. Rico Verhoeven.

As Sheeraz pursues his ambition to become a multi-weight world champion, he is learning the piano to help him switch off from boxing.

Sheeraz is not the only boxer to play the piano -- ring legends Sugar Ray Robinson and Muhammad Ali also played.

"I've had lessons and I was playing for a bit but just recently I've not been able to do it, I've been slacking, because I've been away in Ireland training," Sheeraz told ESPN.

"I don't have a piano where I have been training plus after two sessions I'm absolutely fried. When I get a lot of free time I will go back to it. I will have to look after the moneymakers [hands] to make sure I can still do it.

"As a fighter, the higher you go in the sport, it gets more intense, it's everywhere you go. It's important to have that time to switch off where you don't have that focus on boxing. Even when you go on holiday you are still thinking about it.

"But it's healthy to have a break from boxing and that's what I'm finding. To continue to have a healthy relationship with boxing I need to have something to take my mind off it. When you are completely immersed in mastering something you are not good at with your body and mind, like I am with playing the piano, it completely consumes you."

For the past two months Sheeraz has been focused on preparing for Begic at a training camp with trainer Andy Lee in Dún Laoghaire, near Dublin in Ireland, where he goes for runs along the seafront.

In his first fight with Lee in the corner, Sheeraz dispatched Edgar Berlanga in a Round 5 KO win in New York in July last year.

That followed a points draw vs. Carlos Adames for the WBC middleweight title in February 2025, after which Sheeraz stepped up a division.

Adames is the only boxer to take KO specialist Sheeraz to points in the English boxer's last 17 fights going back to March 2018.

"When I went to Andy, it was about using my qualities more to my advantage," Sheetaz told ESPN.

"In the eight-week camp for Berlanga, the turnaround was phenomenal and we bonded very quickly. I'm looking forward to showing what we have been working in this next fight. Berlanga was definitely the best performance of my career, coming from the worst performance vs. Carlos Adames, and beating Berlanga in his back yard the way I did."

- Hamzah Sheeraz fighting for a title after winning battle with £800,000 debt

- Boxing divisional rankings: Was Miller's win enough to rejoin the top 10?

- Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch status and more boxing storylines

Six-foot-three Sheeraz was linked with a fight vs. Saul "Canelo" Alvarez last year, before the Mexican lost a unanimous decision to Terence Crawford last September. Sheeraz is still keen on a potential clash with four-weight world champion Alvarez (63-3, 39 KOs), 35, and has plans to move up from super middleweight.

"I will be at this weight for the next two to three years and then it's a matter of when I step up," Sheeraz told ESPN.

"All well, I will pick up my first world title, potentially unify the belts and go for undisputed within two years. Hopefully this leads to Canelo, and I'm looking to fight all the champions. The most advanced talks I had with Canelo's team was after Berlanga and pre-Crawford, but God had other plans."