Chris Billam-Smith to headline first Zuffa UK event vs. Ryan Rozicki

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Chris Billam-Smith will return to the ring in June. Steven Paston/PA Images via Getty Images

Former cruiserweight world champion Chris Billam-Smith will headline Zuffa Boxing's first UK show against Ryan Rozicki, the promoter has announced.

The fight will take place on June 6 in Billam-Smith's home town of Bournemouth in the south of England and will be broadcast by Sky Sports.

"I'm coming home. This is a huge opportunity for me back in front of my amazing supporters. Sky Sports know just how incredible these fight nights are in Bournemouth and this one will be no different," Billam-Smith said.

Billam-Smith (21-2, 13 KOs) beat Lawrence Okolie for the WBO title in 2023 before he lost it in 2024 to Zurdo Ramirez.

He returned with a win over Brandon Glanton in April 2025.

The 35-year-old signed with Zuffa earlier this month having previously been with promoter Ben Shalom.

The fight against Canadian Rozicki (21-1-1, 20 KOs) will headline Zuffa 07 at the Bournemouth International Centre and will be contested at cruiserweight.

"It's a tough fight, and that's exactly what I wanted when I signed with Zuffa Boxing," Rozicki said.

"I know what he brings, and I respect that. But he hasn't been in there with someone like me. I'm focused on my work, taking it day by day, and I'll be ready on fight night. The fans are going to get a real fight."

As well as British welterweight star Conor Benn, Zuffa have also signed former cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, who made his debut with Dana White's company earlier this year and could be a potential future opponent for the winner of Billam-Smith and Rozicki.