Fabio Wardley, Daniel Dubois show egos can be parked to make a big fight

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Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois will fight for the WBO title. Getty

A list was presented to Fabio Wardley and it didn't take him long to decide on a name.

Filip Hrgovic, Jared Anderson and Daniel Dubois, among others, were scribbled down as options.

All tough opponents in their own right but former world champion Dubois was chosen for a maiden WBO title defence, Wardley says, because he is the most dangerous.

Enough said.

"[It's] the type of fight I want, and want to be associated with," Wardley said. "I want people to know that Fabio Wardley's having a fight, it's not a gimme, it's not a soft touch. We know he likes to get stuck in, he's value for money and he's in against someone decent."

That's not uncommon talk from a fighter, but in taking this fight, Wardley has shown his money is firmly where his mouth is.

The biggest fights over the last three years? Think Chris Eubank vs. Conor Benn (twice), Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury (twice) and Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez -- as well as the planned clash between Fury and Anthony Joshua -- and while Wardley vs. Dubois isn't on the level of those events, it's still two heavyweights in their prime who have everything to lose.

But, driven by their desire to be great, they cast their egos aside to get a deal done quickly for a fight in Manchester on Saturday night. It's not a mandatory and there were other, arguably easier options for both guys at this stage of their careers.

Still, here we are, with a potential classic on offer.

It's something we haven't seen enough of, particularly at heavyweight, over the last decade.

No delays, no silly negotiations or stalling tactics. There haven't even been any back-and-forths on social media ... No "rage bating," or meaningless call outs.

Just a contract, signatures and four gloves ready to be suitably warmed.

And warmed they will be.

Fabio Wardley will defend his gold against Daniel Dubois. Getty

The winner of this fight will separate himself from the chasing pack, all of whom are scrambling to take the torch from Joshua, Fury and Usyk as the best and most recognisable heavyweights on the planet.

There is an acceptance, even an expectation, from fans and the fighters that someone is going to finish the night on the canvas.

"I'm looking forward to putting it on him. Bringing the hurt, the pain, that's what I'm going to do," Dubois said.

The stakes are high. Wardley could lose his WBO belt without ever successfully defending it, while Dubois could suffer a second-straight defeat, potentially by knockout, and be shunted to the back of the world title queue.

It's a breath of fresh air and great for fans.

Promoter Frank Warren has pulled together a bruising all-British world title fight he believes will be the best of the year.

"It's such an exciting fight, these two guys are going to give something I believe will be a classic. I take my hat off to them for both signing up for this fight," Warren said.

"Neither of them needed to do it and it's brilliant they've done it, and [they] will deliver the fans something they won't forget."

There are just two points wins between them in 46 fights. Wardley also has the one draw, a fight of the year against Frazer Clarke in 2024, before he won the rematch with a Round 1 knockout.

His right hand left a dent in the side of Clarke's skull.

Justis Huni felt his power, as did former world champion Joseph Parker, who was favourite heading into their fight last year.

Dubois went on a run of three-straight knockouts before the Usyk rematch, including his devastating win over Joshua when he dropped the former unified champion four times on his way to a steamrolling victory.

So whatever happens, bravo to both of them.

Instead of waiting, baiting and negotiating, they're fighting.

And we all benefit from it.