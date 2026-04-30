Tyson Fury eyes another fight before facing Anthony Joshua

Kristian Prenga, 35, has been announced as Anthony Joshua's next boxing opponent. This is his career so far. (0:53)

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Tyson Fury is keen to fight again before facing Anthony Joshua later this year, promoter Frank Warren has confirmed.

Fury and Joshua have signed to face each other later in 2026, with Joshua set to return to the ring on July 25 against Kristian Prenga in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Having returned from his latest retirement with a win against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11, it appears Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs)doesn't want to wait to fight Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) for his next bout.

"I think he [Fury] will probably want to be doing something in between, let's see," Warren told reporters on Thursday.

"AJ has got his fight. Tyson, I'm quite sure will have a fight in between, that's what he's asking for and we'll see where we go from there."

Following the win over Makhmudov, Fury urged Joshua not to risk their fight by facing another opponent and called out his rival, who was sat ringside.

Tyson Fury (L) beat Arslanbek Makhmudov before calling out Anthony Joshua Richard Pelham/Getty Images for Netflix

However, with Joshua making his comeback from his involvement in a car crash in December which killed two of his friends, promoter Eddie Hearn had made it clear their preference was to take a tune-up fight before facing Fury.

The all-British heavyweight clash has been a decade in the making and has been signed to take place in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Neither a date or venue have been confirmed, although the bout is expected to take place in the UK.