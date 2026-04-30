Errol Spence Jr. to return to ring July 25 vs. Tim Tszyu

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Errol Spence Jr.'s three-year hiatus from boxing will formally end July 25 when he faces Tim Tszyu in Australia, Premier Boxing Champions confirmed Thursday.

The fight will be a PBC PPV on Prime event at a venue to be determined.

Spence (28-1, 22 KOs) hasn't fought since July 2023 when he was knocked down three times and stopped by Terence Crawford in a bout to determine an undisputed welterweight champion. Since the loss, there was speculation on whether and when the former champion might fight again, but ESPN learned in February that he had plotted a return to the ring against Tszyu this summer at 154 pounds. Originally, the fight was targeted for early June, but the date was pushed back a month.

Tszyu (27-3, 18 KOs) is a former IBF junior middleweight champion but has fallen on hard times the past couple of years with losses to Sebastian Fundora (twice) and Bakhram Murtazaliev after starting his career 24-0. But after dropping three of four fights, Tszyu has won consecutive bouts against Anthony Velazquez and Denis Nurja, which set up the matchup with Spence on his home continent.

The two will clash in what can be seen as a major crossroads fight between former world champions. Spence, 36, will aim to prove that he is still championship material after three years away from the sport. Tszyu, 31, wants to show that his rough patch was more of an aberration than the norm by taking on a former top pound-for-pound fighter.