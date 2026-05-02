Benavidez-'Zurdo' Ramirez live updates, boxing results and analysis

David Banavidez talks about his hopes of unifying the boxing titles and gives his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez. (1:53)

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Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez defends his WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles against two-division champion David Benavidez on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas (PBC PPV on Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET).

Ramirez (48-1, 30 KOs) is also a two-division champion, having won the WBO super middleweight title in 2016. After going 5-1 at light heavyweight -- with all five wins by stoppage -- Ramirez has gone the distance in each of his four cruiserweight bouts, including a unanimous decision over Yuniel Dorticos last June.

Benavidez (31-0, 25 KOs) moves up to cruiserweight for this challenge, looking to become a three-division champion after holding titles at super middleweight and light heavyweight. He enters the fight off a dominant seventh-round TKO of Anthony Yarde in November.

Also on the card, Jose Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) defends his WBA super middleweight title against Jaime Munguia (45-2, 35 KOs).

Andreas Hale is in Las Vegas with full coverage, including undercard results and round-by-round analysis.