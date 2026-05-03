Benavidez trounces 'Zurdo' by TKO, sets sights on Canelo, Bivol

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LAS VEGAS -- David Benavidez turned in a star-making performance with a brutal sixth-round stoppage of Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez to capture the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Benavidez (32-0, 26 KOs) moved up to cruiserweight after winning world titles at super middleweight and light heavyweight and became a three-division world champion with a violent performance that proved he was worthy of the "Mexican Monster" nickname that Mike Tyson gave him.

"My combination, my punch selection is unlike anything else," Benavidez said. "Whoever it is, man, I don't care who it is: Nobody can f--- with me."

Benavidez, 29, entered the fight as ESPN's No. 5 pound-for-pound fighter but had long sought to take over the Mexican holidays from Canelo Alvarez, whom he has spent years trying to secure a fight against.

Against Ramirez, Benavidez got his opportunity to headline on Cinco De Mayo weekend against a fellow Mexican. And the performance Benavidez turned in on Saturday suggests he might be the new face of Mexican boxing.

Ramirez (48-2, 30 KOs) had previously tasted defeat only once in his career, dropping a wide decision to Dmitry Bivol in 2022 when he challenged for the WBA light heavyweight title. Ramirez had found success as a cruiserweight, winning four consecutive fights and becoming the unified champion with wins over Chris Billam-Smith and Arsen Goulamirian. But Ramirez was no match for Benavidez and his superior hand speed.

"I knew that the combination was going to be able to land easy," Benavidez said.

Still, the way Benavidez broke Ramirez down was eye-opening. He consistently tore into his opponent with combinations, blasting Ramirez with punches that wowed the fans in attendance.

David Benavidez, left, dropped Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez once in Round 4 and forced him to take a knee in the sixth, when the referee waved the fight off at the 2:59 mark. Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Benavidez and Ramirez were familiar with one another heading into their title fight. Benavidez was 19 when he helped Ramirez prepare for his fight with Arthur Abraham in 2016 and was said to have sparred close to 300 rounds with Ramirez. But sparring is far different than fighting, and Ramirez found that out the hard way, leaving the ring Saturday night with what appeared to be a broken orbital bone.

"I love Ramirez. We came up together," Benavidez said. "I'm kind of sad it had to happen like this. I love 'Zurdo' Ramirez, but that's what it is in here. There's only one 'Monstro.'"

Benavidez stayed in close quarters with Ramirez from the opening bell, picking his spots and eventually showcasing the trademark hand speed that has been his calling card. By Round 4, Benavidez began potshotting with hooks and stunned Ramirez with an uppercut. Ramirez stumbled backward, and Benavidez gave chase, swarming him with a stunning series of punches that forced him to take a knee.

Ramirez steadied himself in Round 5, but Benavidez laid in wait for another opportunity to pounce. That opportunity came in the following round, when Benavidez slammed a series of uppercuts into Ramirez. With under 30 seconds left, another violent combination staggered Ramirez, and one last salvo from Benavidez sank him for good. Ramirez's eye began to immediately swell, and the fight was waved off at the 2:59 mark.

With the win, Benavidez could stay at cruiserweight. But he made it a point to call out former undisputed super middleweight champion Alvarez, who was ringside.

"I just want to give the fans what they want to see," Benavidez said. "I see Canelo in the building. Hey, let me just ask the fans this: Do you guys want to see Canelo versus David Benavidez? Enough said. That means that we can't leave that fight on the table. And I respect Canelo. He's a good champion. But I'm a great champion too. Let's do it."

While a fight with Alvarez would be a massive event, Benavidez's dominant performance Saturday might make it even more difficult to land. Alvarez also campaigns at super middleweight, while Benavidez is unlikely to come back down to 168 pounds after competing at 200 pounds.

Nevertheless, Benavidez took his shot before staking his claim for a fight with Bivol, the unified light heavyweight champion.

"Bivol is the No. 1 on my hit list," Benavidez said. "Bivol, he's a great competitor, great champion. But I'm a great champion too. I just want to test myself every single fight."