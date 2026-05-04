10 fights added to MVPW-03 card in El Paso, Texas

Yesica Nery Plata, Elise Soto, Iyana "Roxy" Verduzco and Reina Tellez will all be in action on May 30 as 10 fights have been added to the MVPW-03 card in El Paso, Texas.
MVPW-03 will be headlined by the rematch between WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han and Holly Holm with a co-main event seeing unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defending against Cheyenne Hanson on ESPN.
Among the 10 added fights, Plata (30-3, 3 KOs) will face Brook Sibrian (9-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round flyweight bout. Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs), Verduzco (7-0, 1 KOs) and Soto (10-0, 9 KOs) will compete against opponents to be determined.
Also on the card: Miranda Reyes (8-3-1, 3 KOs) takes on Italy's Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round lightweight bout; Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Yazmin Martinez (3-3-2, 1 KO) in a six-round light flyweight bout; Alexis "Chop Chop" Chaparro (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Edward Ulloa (15-7, 12 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight fight; and two-time U.S. national champion Alexander "The Alley Cat" Gueche (11-0, 7 KOs) takes on Texas prospect Joshua Montoya (7-4-2) in an six-round super bantamweight bout.
"This event is the embodiment of everything we set out to build with MVPW," Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement.
Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) will be getting her second crack at Han (12-0, 3 KOs) after losing the first meeting in January by technical decision after an accidental clash of heads in the seventh round.
Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) and Hanson (17-2, 3 KOs) will meet in a fight scheduled for 10 3-minute rounds.