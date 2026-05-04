10 fights added to MVPW-03 card in El Paso, Texas

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Yesica Nery Plata, Elise Soto, Iyana "Roxy" Verduzco and Reina Tellez will all be in action on May 30 as 10 fights have been added to the MVPW-03 card in El Paso, Texas.

MVPW-03 will be headlined by the rematch between WBA lightweight champion Stephanie Han and Holly Holm with a co-main event seeing unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano defending against Cheyenne Hanson on ESPN.

Among the 10 added fights, Plata (30-3, 3 KOs) will face Brook Sibrian (9-2, 4 KOs) in an eight-round flyweight bout. Tellez (13-1-1, 5 KOs), Verduzco (7-0, 1 KOs) and Soto (10-0, 9 KOs) will compete against opponents to be determined.

Also on the card: Miranda Reyes (8-3-1, 3 KOs) takes on Italy's Camilla Panatta (8-3-1, 1 KO) in an eight-round lightweight bout; Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) vs. Yazmin Martinez (3-3-2, 1 KO) in a six-round light flyweight bout; Alexis "Chop Chop" Chaparro (7-0, 6 KOs) meets Edward Ulloa (15-7, 12 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight fight; and two-time U.S. national champion Alexander "The Alley Cat" Gueche (11-0, 7 KOs) takes on Texas prospect Joshua Montoya (7-4-2) in an six-round super bantamweight bout.

"This event is the embodiment of everything we set out to build with MVPW," Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a statement.

Holm (34-3-3, 9 KOs) will be getting her second crack at Han (12-0, 3 KOs) after losing the first meeting in January by technical decision after an accidental clash of heads in the seventh round.

Serrano (48-4-1, 31 KOs) and Hanson (17-2, 3 KOs) will meet in a fight scheduled for 10 3-minute rounds.