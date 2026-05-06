Men's boxing P4P rankings: New No. 1; Benavidez on the rise

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Naoya Inoue makes his debut at No. 1 in the ESPN pound-for-pound rankings following an emphatic victory over Junto Nakatani on May 2. Inoue was previously ranked second and Nakatani No. 6. Fighting in front of more than 55,000 fans at the Tokyo Dome, Inoue delivered a performance that reinforced his standing as the best fighter in the world.

What looked on paper like a very close fight for the undisputed junior featherweight championship ultimately turned into a showcase for Inoue's precision and control. While the official scorecards (116-112, 116-112 and 115-113) suggested a competitive fight, the action told a different story. Inoue established command early in the all-Japanese clash, sweeping the first four rounds on all three cards and dictating the pace throughout. Nakatani showed resilience and found moments of success in the middle rounds, but Inoue reasserted himself down the stretch, closing strong by taking the 11th and 12th rounds on two of the three scorecards.

With the win, Inoue overtakes unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk for the No. 1 spot. Usyk is scheduled to face kickboxing star Rico Verhoeven on May 23 in Giza, Egypt. Despite the loss, Nakatani slips just one position to No. 7, a testament to his quality at the elite level.

On the same day at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, David Benavidez made a statement of his own. Moving up in weight, the unbeaten star captured the WBA and WBO cruiserweight titles with a dominant eighth-round KO of Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. In doing so, Benavidez became the first fighter to win world titles at super middleweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight.

Benavidez's relentless, high-pressure style -- combined with his power and volume punching -- continues to make him one of the sport's most compelling fighters. With the victory, he climbs to No. 4 in the pound-for-pound rankings, leapfrogging Shakur Stevenson.

Looking ahead, Benavidez could return to light heavyweight for a showdown with unified champion Dmitry Bivol. Another marquee win would only strengthen his case to climb even higher in the rankings.

Our panel of Andreas Hale, Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Eric Raskin, James Regan, Bernardo Osuna, Eric Woodyard, Bernardo Pilatti, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro, Aladdin Freeman, Victor Lopez and Damian Delgado Averhoff shares its votes.

More ESPN rankings: Divisional rankings and women's pound-for-pound rankings.

Note: Results are through May 6, 2026.

1. NAOYA INOUE Previous ranking: 2

RECORD: 33-0, 27 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Junto Nakatani, May 2

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Inoue takes over the top spot after turning back the challenge of fellow pound-for-pound fighter Nakatani in the biggest fight in the history of Japanese boxing. "The Monster" had to endure a late surge from Nakatani and seized control in the championship rounds to retain his undisputed status. With this highly anticipated fight behind him, he'll await his next challenge. The next big fight for Inoue would be against another pound-for-pound fighter in Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez, a fight that could happen in early 2027. -- Hale

2. OLEKSANDR USYK Previous ranking: 1

RECORD: 24-0, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO5) Daniel Dubois, July 19, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: May 23 vs. Rico Verhoeven

Usyk dropping a spot had less to do with him and more to do with what Inoue did against Nakatani. Usyk has cleaned out the top names in the heavyweight division and will take a bit of a victory lap when he faces former kickboxing champion Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt, on May 23. He's done just about everything to be an undisputed champion at heavyweight and cruiserweight, and at 39, he's targeting just two more fights after Verhoeven, before considering retirement. -- Andreas Hale

RECORD: 23-0, 16 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO10) Fernando Martinez, Nov. 22, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: June 13 vs. Antonio Vargas

"Bam" Rodriguez took care of business in dominant fashion against Martinez to add the WBA title to his collection at junior bantamweight. It wasn't just that he won, it was how easy he made it look. Martinez was undefeated heading into the fight, yet he was made to look like a novice as Rodriguez had his way before securing the finish in the 10th round. At 25, Rodriguez is the youngest fighter on the pound-for-pound list and will have plenty of time to crack the top spot. Rodriguez is one of the best fighters in the world as well as one of the most entertaining to watch. -- Hale

4. DAVID BENAVIDEZ Previous ranking: 5

RECORD: 32-0, 26 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (champion) and cruiserweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO6) Gilberto Ramirez, May 2

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Benavidez destroyed "Zurdo" Ramirez in his cruiserweight debut to become a three-division world champion in a frightening display of offensive dominance. He's become arguably the most exciting fighter in boxing with plenty of options for his next fight. Still only 29, Benavidez will likely move back down to light heavyweight and seek to challenge unified champion Dmitry Bivol. Never one to duck a challenge, "The Mexican Monster" is on a thrilling endeavor as he continues to hunt the biggest challenges and wipe them out in emphatic fashion. -- Hale

5. SHAKUR STEVENSON Previous ranking: 4

RECORD: 25-0, 11 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Teofimo Lopez Jr., Jan. 31

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Stevenson shoots up the pound-for-pound list after pitching a near shutout against Teofimo Lopez Jr. to win a major world title in a fourth weight class. But it's not just that he's winning fights. Stevenson, 28, is operating on a different plateau, dominating the opposition and barely conceding rounds against fellow world champions. He has plenty of options moving forward as he could look to unify at 140 pounds or 135. Or, he could climb up another weight class to 147 pounds. He's knocking at the door of the top spot. -- Hale

6. DEVIN HANEY Previous ranking: 7

RECORD: 33-0, 1 NC, 15 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Brian Norman Jr., Nov. 22, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Haney defeated the biggest puncher at welterweight with relative ease as he dominated Norman to become WBO champion. Comments about Haney's demise after the Ryan Garcia fight were grotesquely exaggerated, and he silenced the naysayers by brilliantly outboxing a fighter with even bigger punching power than Garcia. A three-division champion who just turned 27, Haney cracks the list with his impressive skill set and instincts. -- Hale

7. JUNTO NAKATANI Previous ranking: 6

RECORD: 32-1, 24 KOs

DIVISION: Bantamweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: L (UD12) Naoya Inoue, May 2

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

Nakatani dug himself a hole he couldn't quite get out in the first half of the fight against Inoue and lost a unanimous decision. However, his rally to claw his way back into the fight was impressive as he took the fight to Inoue in the middle rounds. He'll be sidelined with a left orbital bone fracture as he decides where to go following the first loss of his career. -- Hale

RECORD: 35-0, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Interim junior middleweight champion

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO1) Uisma Lima, Oct. 11, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: June 27 vs. Xander Zayas

Ennis' talent is undeniable as "Boots" has mowed down the opposition since debuting a decade ago. The only question has been his opposition, as Ennis has yet to face an elite fighter. He's passed the eye test thus far and arrives on the pound-for-pound list due to his brilliant switch-hitting ability and boxing IQ. He needs to be tested, and a long-anticipated showdown with Vergil Ortiz Jr. has been teased for the past few years. Just when it felt like it was close to happening, legal issues came between the two fighters. Ennis will move on -- for now -- to challenge WBO and WBA junior middleweight champion Zayas. -- Hale

RECORD: 63-3-2, 39 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight

LAST FIGHT: L (UD12) Terence Crawford, Sept. 13, 2025

NEXT FIGHT: TBA vs. Christian Mbilli

Canelo has formally announced his return following elbow surgery and will look to reclaim one of the titles he lost to Crawford when he challenges WBC super middleweight champion Mbilli on Sept. 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. At 35 and with 68 professional fights, Canelo remains one of boxing's biggest stars and one of its best, but he'll need to prove it again against Mbilli's high work rate. -- Hale

10. JAI OPETAIA

RECORD: 30-0, 23 KOs

DIVISION: Cruiserweight

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Brandon Glanton, March 8

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The undefeated Australian make his debut on American soil with a one-sided throttling of Brandon Glanton in March to claim the inaugural Zuffa Boxing cruiserweight championship. However, the most compelling story had to do with the IBF title, which Opetaia would be later stripped of for a second time. There's no doubt that Opetaia is the best cruiserweight in the world, but the real question will surround how Zuffa Boxing manages to help him fulfill his dream of becoming the undisputed champion. -- Hale

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote awarding 10 points, a second-place vote awarding nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

Others receiving votes: Vergil Ortiz Jr. (12), Oscar Collazo (11), Rafael Espinoza (5), Emanuel Navarrete (5), Raymond Muratalla (3), Sebastian Fundora (2), Osleys Iglesias (2), O'Shaquie Foster (2), Ryan Garcia (1)

How our writers voted

Hale: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Benavidez, 4. Stevenson, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Haney, 7. Ortiz, 8. Ennis, 9. Nakatani, 10. Fundora

Atlas: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Benavidez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Haney, 7. Nakatani, 8. Ennis, 9. Muratalla, 10. Ortiz

Tessitore: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Stevenson, 5. Benavidez, 6. Opetaia, 7. Haney, 8. Nakatani, 9. Ennis, 10. Alvarez

Parkinson: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Benavidez, 4. Stevenson, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Haney, 7. Opetaia, 8. Nakatani, 9. Alvarez, 10. Garcia

Raskin: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Benavidez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Haney, 7. Nakatani, 8. Alvarez, 9. Ortiz, 10. Espinoza

Regan: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Benavidez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Haney, 7. Nakatani, 8. Ennis, 9. Alvarez, 10. Ortiz

Osuna: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Benavidez, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Haney, 7. Nakatani, 8. Ennis, 9. Navarrete, 10. Collazo

Rodriguez: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Benavidez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Alvarez, 7. Collazo, 8. Navarrete, 9. Haney, 10. Nakatani

Woodyard: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Stevenson, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Benavidez, 6. Nakatani, 7. Haney, 8. Collazo, 9. Ortiz, 10. Ennis

Moynihan: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Benavidez, 4. Stevenson, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Ennis, 7. Alvarez, 8. Haney, 9. Opetaia, 10. Nakatani

Pilatti: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Benavidez, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Haney, 7. Nakatani, 8. Collazo, 9. Iglesias, 10. Muratalla

Zirolli: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Stevenson, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Benavidez, 6. Haney, 7. Opetaia, 8. Ennis, 9. Ortiz, 10. Nakatani

Mascaro: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Rodriguez, 4. Benavidez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Haney, 7. Ennis, 8. Espinoza, 9. Nakatani, 10. Fundora

Freeman: 1. Inoue, 2. Rodriguez, 3. Usyk, 4. Stevenson, 5. Benavidez, 6. Haney, 7. Nakatani, 8. Ennis, 9. Foster, 10. Espinoza

Lopez: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Benavidez, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Haney, 7. Ennis, 8. Alvarez, 9. Opetaia, 10. Nakatani

Delgado Averhof: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Benavidez, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Stevenson, 6. Haney, 7. Alvarez, 8. Ennis, 9. Opetaia, 10. Nakatani

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Inoue (10), Usyk (6)

Second place: Usyk (9), Inoue (6), Rodriguez (1)

Third place: Benavidez (7), Rodriguez (6), Stevenson (2), Usyk (1)

Fourth place: Rodriguez (6), Benavidez (5), Stevenson (5)

Fifth place: Stevenson (9), Benavidez (4), Rodriguez (3)

Sixth place: Haney (12), Nakatani (1), Ennis (1), Alvarez (1), Opetaia (1)

Seventh place: Nakatani (6), Haney (2), Ennis (2), Alvarez (2), Opetaia (2), Ortiz (1), Collazo (1)

Eighth place: Ennis (7), Nakatani (2), Alvarez (2), Collazo (2), Haney (1), Espinoza (1), Navarrete (1)

Ninth place: Opetaia (3), Ortiz (3), Nakatani (2), Alvarez (2), Haney (1), Navarrete (1), Muratalla (1), Ortiz (1), Iglesias(1), Foster (1)

10th place: Nakatani (5), Ortiz (2), Espinoza (2), Fundora (2), Ennis (1), Alvarez (1), Collazo (1), Muratalla (1), Garcia (1)