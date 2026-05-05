Daniel Dubois: Fabio Wardley has been 'lucky' in his career

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Daniel Dubois (L) will attempt to become a two-time world champion on Saturday. Getty Images

Daniel Dubois has said Fabio Wardley has been lucky in his career as he prepares to bid to become a two-time heavyweight world champion.

Former IBF champion Dubois (22-3, 21KOs), 31, will face Wardley (20-0-1, 19KOs), the WBO champion, in Manchester on Saturday [5 p.m. BST, DAZN].

The two heavy hitters may have similar knockout ratios, but their rise through the ranks has been markedly different.

Dubois, 28, had an esteemed amateur background and was set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics before he decided to turn pro prior to the Games.

Wardley, meanwhile, didn't start fighting until he was a 21-year-old and had just a hand full of white-collar boxing fights before becoming professional in 2017.

"He's been lucky up until now, he's been lucky," Dubois said.

"I'm going to be the man to take his 0 [unbeaten record]. I've done it before and I'm going to do it again."

"He's pulled it out of the bag, he's unorthodox, so are a lot of fighters out there, they're not used to that and that they do things just out of reactions. It's different. I'm going to be ready for him."

Wardley was behind on the cards against underdog Justis Huni in June last year before winning by knockout in Round 10. He also beat Joseph Parker by stoppage in Round 11 in October.

The heavyweight clash carries anticipation of a knockout, with 40 stoppages between them. Dubois said he is ready to win by "any means necessary."

"Just work off the jab, pumping that jab and getting into the rhythm. I'm going to have all the answers," Dubois said.

"Everyone's got a plan until they get punched in the mouth."

Wardley has accepted that the accusation he has been fortunate to get the wins he has will likely follow him through his career.

"I don't know if that's ever going to really leave me," Wardley said. "I think there's a level of almost not being able to believe that I've come from where I've come from. Every time it's like: 'He has to fall now, it has to go wrong now.'"