Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch won't take place at the Sphere

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The ongoing saga of whether a rematch between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao will materialize has hit yet another bump in the road.

The fight, which was announced in February to take place at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Sept. 19 by Netflix, has been in turmoil ever since Floyd Mayweather suggested that it would be an exhibition and not a pro boxing match. Since then, Team Pacquiao has been steadfast that the fight would happen even though Mayweather was in breach of his contractual obligation.

Now the fight has hit yet another roadblock.

A report from Boxing Scene last week suggested that the fight would no longer take place at The Sphere and that has now been confirmed with music band "The Eagles" announcing that date as part of their residency at the venue.

ESPN has reached out to representatives for Manny Pacquiao, Floyd Mayweather Jr and Netflix over the past several weeks for an update on the status of the fight but have yet to hear from any of the parties regarding a venue change or if the fight would still take place as a professional boxing match.

In the interim, Mayweather had announced two exhibition fights with Mike Tyson and Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis. The Tyson fight does not have a date or a venue while Mayweather posted that the Zambidis fight would take place on June 27 at Telekom Center in Athens, Greece. However, Mayweather has spent more time in the news recently for his ongoing financial issues. The latest coming from Business Insider, who reported that the IRS had filed a $7.3 million lien for unpaid taxes in 2018 and 2023.