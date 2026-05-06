Fabio Wardley: Daniel Dubois showed 'lack of accountability' after Oleksandr Usyk loss

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Fabio Wardley (L) will defend his WBO title against Daniel Dubois on Saturday. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Fabio Wardley has said Daniel Dubois' move to cut ties with trainer Don Charles following his defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last year looked like a "lack of accountability."

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) announced in the weeks following his third career defeat -- a Round 5 knockout to Usyk -- that he had split with Charles and moved to train under Tony Sims.

In January, Dubois reunited with Charles who will be in the 28-year-old's corner again when he attempts to become a two-time heavyweight champion against Wardley on Saturday [6 p.m. BST, DAZN].

Asked what he thought of the move, Wardley told reporters: "Yeah it seems unsettled. It doesn't seem like the best course of action. It also seems like a lack of accountability.

"Whenever there's a fight or when something goes wrong or you lose, you blame the trainer and leave the trainer and go find another one.

"Maybe it's you ... Maybe you didn't listen, didn't train. The default to look outward and blame someone is quite telling."

Dubois has said he is pleased to be working with Charles again.

"Don's my trainer for the next fight, I'm glad to be back with him," Dubois said.

Don Charles (R) was in Dubois' corner when he beat Anthony Joshua in 2024. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

"Tony was good, but it's the best decision I've made for my career. It's a great gym, it feels like my energy, my spirit is in that gym. I just needed a little break after the last fight. What was it, a couple of months? Boxing's always changing."

Regardless of the brief move, Wardley said he knows what to expect from Dubois in Manchester this week.

"It makes no odds to me. I couldn't care [less]," Wardley said.

"For me with Daniel, he's good, very good, but with all these different trainers, he hasn't really changed. Stylistically he hasn't changed, the way he approaches things, there's no overhaul.

"It's not like I'm going to get there on May 9 and go: 'Who is this?'"