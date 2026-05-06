Olascuaga to defend WBO flyweight title vs. Dominguez on July 11

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iVB, the live sports entertainment organization headed by Ed Pereira, has announced the main event for the organization's ambitious plans to break the world record for attendance at a boxing event: Anthony Olascuaga defending his WBO flyweight title against Andy Dominguez at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco on July 11.

The event, billed as "History in the Making," will be streamed live on YouTube and co-promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz and Pereira. Lewkowicz is credited for discovering Manny Pacquiao and has helped guide the Hall of Fame boxing career of Sergio Martinez as well as budding star and ESPN's No. 4 pound-for pound fighter, David Benavidez.

The main card for our record-breaking San Francisco show has been revealed 🥊



The History in the Making World Championship Night is set to transform San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza on July 11, 2026.



📲 Tickets will go on sale on Friday.#IVB pic.twitter.com/NUnpGupslt — IVB Boxing (@ivbboxing) May 6, 2026

"Ed has a vision for this sport that I believe in completely," Lewkowicz said in a statement. "When he came to me with this event, I saw immediately what it could be -- something the boxing world has never seen. Together we are going to give San Francisco and the world a night they will never forget. This is not just a fight card, this is a statement. I have spent my whole career backing things other people walked away from and every time I have been proved right. This will be no different."

In January, Pereira had announced plans to host an event to challenge the record audience of more than 135,132 fans set by Tony Zale vs. Billy Pryor at Juneau Park in Milwaukee in 1941. There were rumors that heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk could slot in as the headliner, but with the champion set to face kickboxing champ Rico Verhoeven in Giza, Egypt, on May 23, Pereira targeted another champion.

Olascuaga (12-1, 9 KOs) is coming off a ninth-round stoppage of Jukiya Iimura in March, his third straight knockout win. He'll face Dominguez (13-1, 6 KOs), who has won three straight since dropping a decision to Yankiel Figueroa in 2024.

The event is being branded as one that celebrates inclusion and diversity with Uruguayan prospect Oscar Bonifacino, who is gay; undefeated Filipino fighter Charly Suarez; New Jersey's Vito Mielnicki Jr.; and unbeaten Armenian heavyweight Gurgen Hovhannisyan featured on the card. The event is also being supported by women's boxing trailblazer Christy Martin.

"This will be a show like the boxing world has never seen before," Pereira added in a statement. "An event built for this city and its communities. San Francisco has always been a city that stands for something special, and on July 11, it will stand at the centre of the boxing world."