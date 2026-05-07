Moses Itauma to follow Tyson Fury blueprint with US debut this year

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Moses Itauma will fight in the United States this year, Frank Warren said. Getty

Moses Itauma is set to return to the ring in London on August 8 before making his debut in the United States later this year, following in the footsteps of Tyson Fury.

Itauma (14-0, 12 KOs) is considered one of the most exciting young fighters in the heavyweight division and has quickly become a start in the UK, headlining fights in Glasgow, Manchester and Saudi Arabia.

Now, promoter Frank Warren wants to exploit the gap in the American heavyweight market by taking the 21-year-old across the Atlantic. Richard Torrez Jr. is the only U.S. fighter ranked in ESPN's top 10.

It's hoped a fight stateside will take Itauma's profile to the next level, as it did with Fury, who had three hugely popular fights against Deontay Wilder which Warren was involved in the promotion of.

"It's a big market. Tyson went out there to challenge Wilder and look what it did for his career. I think it the same thing will happen with Moses," Warren told ESPN.

"Wilder wasn't a big attraction in America [before fighting Fury]. Then when he fought Tyson in Las Vegas, it's the highest grossing heavyweight fight, on the gate, that ever took place. That tells you the appeal of a good heavyweight fight.

"If we take Moses out there, they're going to love him, aren't they? He is phenomenal."

Itauma, ESPN's No. 5 heavyweight, has previously welcomed a fight with Filip Hrgovic. However, the Croatian will fight Dave Allen on May 16.

Itauma, who beat American Jermaine Franklin Jr. in March with a stunning Round 5 knockout, will first fight in August against an opponent in the top 10, Warren said.

Warren hopes that Itauma could find himself in the world championship picture by the end of 2026, depending on mandatories. But he will fight in the U.S. regardless.

Itauma was pencilled in to fight on July 25 in London before Anthony Joshua's return against Kristian Prenga landed on the same date, albeit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

When is Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua?

Warren also told ESPN that the long-awaited mega fight between Fury and Joshua is likely to land in November.

While a deal between the two Brits has been signed, no date or venue has been confirmed, although the fight is expected to be staged in Britain.

October was initially floated, but Warren has said November is now more than likely, given Fury is also set on fighting in the interim.