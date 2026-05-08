Inside the minds of those who best know Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois

Open Extended Reactions

The time for talking is almost up ahead of Fabio Wardley's WBO heavyweight title clash with Daniel Dubois in Manchester on Saturday.

There was tension between the fighters at Thursday's news conference, but one thing everyone agrees on is that this fight has the potential to be a classic encounter between two knockout artists.

- Fabio Wardley is world champion, but the battle for respect goes on

- Daniel Dubois: Fabio Wardley has been 'lucky' in his career

- Wardley, Dubois show egos can be parked to make a big fight

ESPN caught up with three people who know the fighters inside-out to get their thoughts.

Ben Davison, Fabio Wardley's trainer

Ben Davison has worked with some of the biggest stars in boxing. Ross MacDonald/SNS Group via Getty Images

Why is this a good fight for Fabio?

"He's just committed. He's ballsy. He knows what he needs to do. It's the best fight out there. He's confident, he's committed. Both guys are brave individuals and commit with their punches."

What does him taking this fight say about Fabio?

"Like I say, it's the best fight out there. He knows that and that's why he's adored and loved by fans. To go from a white collar background to heavyweight champion of the world? Maybe there is, but I've never seen or heard of anything like it, to be honest."

Sam Jones, Daniel Dubois' advisor

Sam Jones became part of Dubois' team after last year's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Do you think too much has been made this week of the way Daniel has interacted with the media?

"Daniel Dubois, look at his heavyweight CV. It speaks for itself and his performance will speak for itself on Saturday. He's ready to go. He's not here to give sales pitches. He's come here to fight. Daniel's a fighter, that's it. He's a good person, a sweet kid, misunderstood. But like I said; you're not going to get sales pitches from him."

Why has Daniel jumped in straight away to a dangerous right straight off a loss?

"He knows Fabio, he's sparred Fabio. I'm not going to ever dig Fabio out. I like him as a person, I respect him, it's two fighters in their physical primes."

Michael Ofo, Fabio Wardley's manager

Michael Ofo is in the corner of Fabio Wardley. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

Fabio didn't have to take Daniel as an opponent, why is this a good fight for him?

"It just says he wants to fight the best, he wants the biggest challenges out there and we will continue to push for the biggest challenges. He's not in this to mess around or participate. He wants to make big money and fight the best opponents out there."

If Fabio wins, do you expect him to fight Oleksandr Usyk next?

"[Usyk] said that he would fight the winner of Joseph Parker and Fabio, and he chose not to. Usyk says one thing and changes his mind. [Usyk] only got the shot because [Anthony Joshua] gave him the shot. So all this talk of: 'I like to help young fighters' is rubbish.

"Nobody wants to do that, it's a selfish sport. So let's see. Maybe Usyk will fight him or maybe he'll find another kickboxer to fight."