Daniel Dubois comes in at career heavy weight for WBO title fight with Fabio Wardley

Daniel Dubois came in at a career heavy weight ahead of his clash with Fabio Wardley in Manchester

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MANCHESTER, England - Daniel Dubois weighed in a career heavy 251.7 pounds ahead his heavyweight clash against Fabio Wardley.

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) came in at 242.2 lbs.

Dubois' previous heaviest weight was 248.6 lbs when he knocked out Anthony Joshua in September 2024.

The two heavyweights will clash in Manchester on Saturday with Wardley's WBO title on the line.

The pair faced off for the final time on Friday following a tense news conference on Thursday in which Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) called out Wardley for saying he would be a bin man if he wasn't a fighter.

Wardley, who turned professional in 2017 with just a handful of white-collar fights under his belt, is unbeaten in 21 bouts with one draw.

Dubois has three defeats on his record to Joe Joyce in 2022 and Oleksandr Usyk in 2023 and 2025, respectively. All three losses were by stoppage.

The all-British title bout is expected to be action packed from the start with both fighters vowing to walk forward and exchange blows from the opening bell. They have 40 knockouts between them and the assumption is that will be 41 by the end of the fight.

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Dubois was slightly heavier than usual when he beat Joshua, flooring the former champion and pre-fight favourite three times before finishing the job with a big right hand in Round 5.

Against Joshua, Dubois started strong, working behind a strong jab to put his rival on the back foot early.

Wardley has been known to start slow and build into his fights before finishing strong. He was down on all three scorecards before beating Justis Huni in June last year.

He then went on to stop former world champion Joseph Parker in Round 11 in October.