Sources: Aleem's weight miss nixes title shot vs. IBF champ Leo

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Ra'eese Aleem's first crack at a world championship has gone up in smoke after the challenger came in 2.8 pounds overweight for his IBF featherweight title fight against champion Angelo Leo, sources confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Aleem (23-1, 12 KOs) was scheduled to challenge Leo (26-1, 12 KOs) on Saturday at the Gateway Center Arena outside Atlanta in the main event of the fight card streamed on DAZN. However, Aleem weighed in at 128.8 pounds, 2.8 pounds over the contracted weight of 126 pounds, on his first weigh-in attempt. A second attempt to make weight within an hour was allowed by the Georgia commission but Aleem could only manage to get down to 128 pounds.

Leo will be paid his entire $147,000 purse for making weight even though the fight is canceled, according to Georgia rules.

The remainder of the fight card will go on as the undefeated Atif Oberlton's (15-0, 13 KOs) light heavyweight fight with Carlos Gongora (22-3, 17 KOs) has been elevated to the main event. Oberlton is back in action two months after his win over Joseph George on the Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn undercard. In a frightening scene, George collapsed in the corner after being dominated by Oberlton in the opening round. George was cleared and released from the hospital the following morning.

BoxingScene was first to report the news of Aleem's weight miss and the bout's cancellation.