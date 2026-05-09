Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois LIVE: Latest updates, results, analysis from heavyweight title bout

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Fabio Wardley, left, faces British rival Daniel Dubois in Manchester. Daniel Dubois came in at a career heavy weight ahead of his clash with Fabio Wardley in Manchester

ESPN has live updates from Manchester in what is expected to be one of the most exciting fights of the year as Fabio Wardley faces Daniel Dubois.

Wardley (20-0-1, 19 KOs) will defend his WBO heavyweight title against British rival Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs).

Fabio Wardley is world champion, but the battle for respect goes on

Dubois: Wardley has been 'lucky' in his career

Wardley, Daniel Dubois show egos can be parked to make a big fight

Between them, they have 40 knockouts on their records with a 95% combined knockout rate. Wardley is unbeaten with just one draw, and Dubois has three defeats, two of which came against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Will Wardley's run continue? Or can Dubois become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world?