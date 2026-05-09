Daniel Dubois knocks out Fabio Wardley in Round 11, becomes two-time heavyweight champion

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MANCHESTER, England -- Daniel Dubois became a two-time heavyweight world champion on Saturday, beating Fabio Wardley with a Round 11 knockout to finish what was a brutal, pulsating clash.

The fight started in the worst possible way for Dubois (23-3, 22 KOs) after he was knocked to the canvas by a big Wardley right hand in the opening seconds.

Wardley looked to seize his moment, scoring another knockdown in Round 3 and had Dubois on shaky legs. However, Dubois came back and recovered well, moving to work behind the stiff left jab which cause Anthony Joshua so many issues in their 2024 bout which Dubois also won by knockout.

What developed was one of the most bruising heavyweight clashes in recent memories. Wardley's nose soon became bloodied and his right eye swelled up thanks to that jab from Dubois. The pair traded shots in the all action affair they promised the sell out Co-Op Live crowd.

Wardley was desperate to land another looping right hand and came close to dropping Dubois again late.

However, Dubois remained composed and built combinations which backed Wardley onto the ropes several times. In Round 11, referee Howard Foster had seen enough with Wardley in the corner once more and waved the fight off.

Promoter Frank Warren, who before the fight boasted this would be the UKs version of the legendary bout between American's Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns, said it was the best heavyweight bout he had staged and also confirmed there is a rematch clause.

More to follow....