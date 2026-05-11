Dave Allen vs. Filip Hrgovic: How to watch in UK, ring walk time, date, TV channel, undercard

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Dave Allen will take on Filip Hrgovic. Getty

Dave Allen will meet Filip Hrgovic this weekend in a heavyweight fight dubbed 'Dave vs. Goliath.'

Allen is a cult hero among British boxing fans for his underdog story and his likable personality, and he will be headlining in his home city of Doncaster.

Here's everything that fans in the UK need to know...

When is Dave Allen vs. Filip Hrgovic?

The heavyweights will meet on Saturday May 16 at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, Yorkshire.

How to watch Allen vs. Hrgovic in the UK

The whole card will be broadcast by DAZN. A subscription to DAZN will be required to access the broadcast. With a subscription, the fight can be watched via the DAZN App, smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, games consoles and web browsers.

ESPN will also have live coverage of the event and all the latest news from fight week.

Ring-walk time for Allen vs. Hrgovic

The main-event ring-walk times have not yet been confirmed.

The main card will begin at 6 p.m. BST.

What is at stake?

Filip Hrgovic could spoil Dave Allen's homecoming. Getty

Allen has a dream opportunity to delight his hometown fans in Doncaster -- but it comes against a tough opponent.

Croatia's Hrgovic is an Olympic medallist who has campaigned near the sharp end of the heavyweight division for his pro career. His sole loss came against Daniel Dubois two years ago. Since then, he rebounded by beating British duo Joe Joyce and David Adeleye.

Allen has lost eight of his 35 fights in a rollercoaster tenure in the British heavyweight scene. Last year, he was beaten by Arslanbek Makhmudov, who went on to fight Tyson Fury. But it has never dented Allen's popularity.

"May 16 will be a magical experience for Dave Allen," promoter Frank Warren said.

"He is taking on a world-class operator in Filip Hrgovic, but he gets to do it on his own doorstep at Doncaster Rovers.

"This will be a huge occasion for the city of Doncaster and for the fans who have backed Dave throughout his career.

"Filip has got into a habit of beating British heavyweights, so this really is a 'Dave vs Goliath' battle."

"This is everything I've wanted," Allen added.

"A big fight, at home, in front of my own people. Nights like this don't come around often, and I'm not letting it pass me by. I know how tough Hrgovic is, but I believe in myself and I'll be ready to give Doncaster a night to remember."

Dave Allen vs. Filip Hrgovic undercard

Louie O'Doherty vs. Ahmed Hatim; British and vacant Commonwealth lightweight title

Michael Gomez Jr. vs. Lee McGregor

Joe Hayden vs. Ryan Frost

Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev vs. TBA

Ted Jackson vs. Mike Byles

Bradley Casey vs. TBA

Leighton Birchall vs. Leonardo Baez

Kian Hamilton vs. Les Urry

John Tom Varey vs. Stephen Jackson

Maxi Hughes vs. Lewis Sylvester

Carl Fail vs. Dean Sutherland