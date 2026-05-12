Jake Paul admits he might not fight again after injury from Anthony Joshua defeat

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Jake Paul has cast doubt on whether he will ever fight again following the injuries he sustained during his loss to heavyweight Anthony Joshua last December.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer required surgery to have two titanium plates fitted and some teeth removed after his jaw was broken in two places following a Round 6 knockout defeat by Joshua in Miami.

Paul, 29, revealed he is training in the gym but is still awaiting the green light to be able to spar before deciding whether to continue a career that has brought 12 wins and two defeats.

He told the Ariel Helwani Show: "I'm getting some new scans in a couple of days, of the jaw, to get an update on the healing process. We'll see what the doctors say.

Jake Paul suffered a broken jaw against Anthony Joshua in December. Getty

"I think I'll be able to get a more accurate timeframe, or can I even fight again? That is definitely in the realm of possibility.

"It does feel a lot better as weeks go by, but I definitely need to get cleared to be able to spar. I'm sort of staying in shape and enjoying some mitt work. I'm always in the gym regardless.

Asked if that meant his boxing future was in doubt, Paul said: "Most definitely. I think it just depends on how the bone heals, and then also there's a tooth missing that I'm pretty sure I'm going to have to get an implant of some sort.

"I don't know how much time that's going to add to things. But we just have to see and figure out what the smartest thing is for me."

Paul's opponents before facing Joshua were largely made up of boxers well past their prime or former mixed martial artist stars.

Joshua was regarded as a massive step up -- not least because he is a heavyweight and Paul had operated at cruiserweight - and the two-time world champion proved he is levels above the American, who was twice knocked down before a devastating straight right saw him counted as he unsteadily climbed to his feet.